First Female 'Doctor Who' Jodie Whittaker Debuts To Rave Reviews

Whittaker also said then that the new role “feels completely overwhelming” but also “incredible” as a “feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to ... challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.”

Dr. Who’s gender revolution is having an impact that non-Whovians may have a difficult time imagining. Check out testimonials in the video below to what Whittaker’s debut means to fans.

“We have a voice and we are entitled to be listened to,” Whittaker said at Comic Con on a weekend panel, referring to the emergence of a female Dr. Who. “What is wonderful is the united hood, the united sisterhood, the united Whohood, and the united humanhood that we all can embrace.”