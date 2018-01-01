“First In Flight” – Cleared For Takeoff And Taking Territory!

“If you have the desire for advancement in your life and you’re willing to risk the familiar comfort of where you are for the adrenaline-fueled thrill of where you want to be, then you can fly.” –TD Jakes

As we thrust into the next dimension of new beginnings, let us be intentional in executing the right flight plan that will guide us successfully to our desired destination. Over the past few months, I’ve been captivated by the guided principles and strategies exclusively for entrepreneurs found in SOAR!

Roz A. Gee | Soaring With Eagles...

Consequently, I assembled a flight crew of seven (7) marketplace influencers to share their own SOAR experience and deliver relevant, results-driven and high-value content to enlighten, encourage and equip entrepreneurs at any and every level of their journey.

Showing Up Courageously – Andy Henriquez Planning Strategically – Carol A. Hunter Dominating Adversity – SharRon Jamison Activating Unapologetically – Lucinda Cross-Otiti Marketing Strategically – Bro Bedford Leading Instinctively – Ruben West Leaving Legacies – Dexter & Tonya Scott