“First In Flight”: Entrepreneurs Cleared For Takeoff And Taking Territory!

“If you have the desire for advancement in your life and you’re willing to risk the familiar comfort of where you are for the adrenaline-fueled thrill of where you want to be, then you can fly.” –TD Jakes

As we thrust into the next dimension of new beginnings, let us be intentional in executing the right flight plan that will guide us successfully to our desired destination.

Over the past few months, I’ve been captivated by the guided conversations, principles and strategies derived from SOAR!

Roz A. Gee | The DA (Dream Ambassador)

As a result, I was moved to assemble a highly skilled flight crew consisting of seven (7) marketplace influencers to share their own SOAR! experience. They each were assigned a chapter that complimented their life’s work, and translated gained insight into relevant, results-driven and market-ready content to encourage, educate and equip entrepreneurs at any level of their journey.

Check out their SOAR! contributions...

1. Showing Up Unapologetically – Master Storytelling Expert, Andy Henriquez

2. Planning Strategically – Personal Financial Expert & Educator, Carol A. Hunter

3. Dominating Daringly – The Life Strategist, SharRon Jamison

4. Activating Emphatically – The Chief Activator, Lucinda Cross-Otiti

5. Marketing Intentionally – Direct Marketing & Business Growth Strategist, Bro Bedford

6. Leading Instinctively – Master Speaker Trainer, Ruben West

7. Leaving Legacy – The UPgraders, Dexter & Tonya Scott

I, too, take delight in being “first in flight” and joining the mass mission piloted by TD Jakes in one of the most indelible, entrepreneurial movements of our time. SOAR! has been carefully crafted with an engine engineered to propel purposes and refuel destinies. And in case you didn’t get the latest flight announcements, we’ve long left the runway of “get ready” … and have hit the tarmac in full throttle for “take off”!

“You’ve Been Cleared For Takeoff!” –Bishop TD Jakes

Roz A. Gee getting a 2nd signed copy of SOAR! by TD Jakes on October 13, 2017 at New Psalmist in Baltimore, Maryland.

“They Will Soar on Wings Like Eagles.” –Isaiah 40:31