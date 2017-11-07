“First In Flight”: How To Show Up In Order For Your Vision To Soar

Many times the difference between success and failure is simply measured by one’s resolve to show up! Yes, the 21st century entrepreneur who’s willing to launch into the deep by getting their business off the ground and elevating their capacity to rise to new heights and—soar! You may know someone who was willing to hustle or work diligently to get their business going and growing. However, they never seemed to strike the right mix of momentum required to take full flight in their vision and dream.

We recently caught up with Andy Henriquez, globally known as the “Master Storyteller”- a business storytelling coach, keynote speaker and celebrated author of Show Up For Your Life. Andy has ushered high-achieving entrepreneurs, leaders and influencers to develop and masterfully craft their “signature story” for greater impact. What he consistently delivers to the marketplace is resounded and fortified by his faith, humility, skillful mastery and servant leadership. He shares practical advice and insight to take flight by showing up for your vision:

“When you honestly assess yourself on the entrepreneurial totem pole, it challenges you to make a decision as an entrepreneur. This decision can range from leaving your comfort zone and getting your business off the ground or launching up out of self-limitations and environmental barriers into new dimensions.” –Andy Henriquez, Strategic Storytelling Expert

YOU CANNOT HAVE A “DO IT ALL ATTITUDE” AND EXPECT YOUR VISION TO TAKE FLIGHT.

Many of us fail to take our business to new heights because we get caught up in the same “do it all attitude” that limited TD Jakes’ father’s janitorial business from reaching its fullest potential. As entrepreneurs, we have to enlist the help and services of others so we have the time and mental space to work on elevating our vision for the business and set up the proper infrastructure to lift and sustain that vision.

TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR OWN SUCCESS.

Yes, being an entrepreneur comes with many challenges and uncertainties and some of us may even have unsolicited disadvantages. However, one thing remains true— regardless of what hand you have been dealt.

You are responsible for your own success . So if you ever need a reminder, go and take a good, hard look in the mirror and you will find your answer.

GOD CAN OPEN DOORS THAT NO ONE ELSE CAN OPEN ON YOUR BEHALF.

God can orchestrate things in your favor that you couldn’t even begin to imagine. So, if you have a very big vision that intimidates you and even scares you, know that you are not on your own. If it is a God-inspired vision, then He’s working in the background to help you fulfill the vision that he has placed within your heart.

Today, I believe that I’m among the minority who decided to pave my own path and leverage my gifts and talents as an entrepreneur. My mother emigrated from Haiti to the United States with $150 to her name and through her relentless drive over many years she became the owner-operator of two beauty salons. She would eventually take her biggest risk ever using borrowed money to purchase a commercial building she was renting after surprisingly finding out it was going into foreclosure. That risk-filled purchase would eventually change her financial blueprint and allow her to retire comfortably collecting residual income until this day.

“Entrepreneurship is not for everyone. However, if you believe that you have something of value for the marketplace and are willing to take a chance on your idea, dream or vision by all means go for.” –Andy Henriquez, Strategic Storytelling Expert

According to Henriquez, “expect to be tested.” He believes that the moment you decide to become an entrepreneur, you are also automatically enrolling yourself into a series of tests that will challenge your mental toughness, creativity, resourceful and persistence. He says that it’s clearly not for the faint of heart, but for those who are willing to embrace the challenges and uncertainty, it has proven over and over to be well-worth it.

YOU are now “First In Flight” and YOU have been cleared for takeoff...!

“They Will Soar On Wings Like Eagles.” –Isaiah 40:31

~MENTORSHIP MANNA~

“TD Jakes is a true thought leader who has made a tremendous impact in my life. I seek every opportunity I can to glean some from his wisdom, whether it is through watching countless hours of his sermons and interviews on YouTube, reading his books or attending his Pastors & Leadership Conference. I never fail to grow spiritually, as man, as speaker, as leader and as an agent of change. I am grateful for his willingness to step into the unknown, master his gifting and show up in a major way. I vow to pay it forward and continue to pave my way and fulfill God’s assignment on my life.” –Andy Henriquez, Strategic Storytelling Expert

