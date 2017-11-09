First Listen: Hi-Lo Jack’s New Single “Wasted Time” Is Anything But

Take one part pop, one part rap, a sprinkle of soul, mix it together then bake at 350 and out would come Hi-Lo Jack. The band, comprised of Dolapo Akinkugbe (rapper/producer DAP The Contract), Clyde Lawrence (of soul-pop band Lawrence), and Cody Fitzgerald (of indie-rock band Stolen Jars), have merged their distinct individual sounds into one collective that will have you feeling uplifted within a matter of seconds. With musical influences including Outkast, Bon Iver, Stevie Wonder, and Chance The Rapper, Hi-Lo Jack bring something truly original to the table and every bit of it is refreshing.

The band recently announced their debut EP, Old New Clothes, which is set to be released on November 17th. From the EP comes the band’s newest single, “Wasted Time,” which we are excited to share, exclusively on HuffPost. On the track, the band shares:

"We wrote “Wasted Time” about the transition from school into the real world. Trying to become a musician is tough to begin with, but its made even tougher when all of your friends are getting steady jobs, and you can feel plenty of people doubting you. This song is our message to those around us, and maybe to ourselves, that we are not wasting our time pursuing music."

Give “Wasted Time” a spin in the player below!

Outside of the band, Lawrence and Fitzgerald regularly collaborate as film composers having previously worked on The Rewrite, Hard Sell, Landline, and Open 24 Hours. With multiple projects in the works, we can easily say this is a group you need to keep your eyes on!

Hi-Lo Jack’s new single, “Wasted Time,” is off their debut EP titled Old New Clothes out November 17th. Stay in the loop by heading on over to https://www.hilojackmusic.com/.