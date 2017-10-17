First Listen: Stream Oil Boom's New Album 'Terribility' Ahead Of Release

"You know how you go to a restaurant and think you're eating healthy by ordering a dinner salad and come to find out that it somehow has more calories than a bacon cheeseburger?” This is how Texan rockers Oil Boom describe their new full-length album, Terribility, and it’s possibly the best description of the release. They continue, stating, “despite everyone's best efforts, just about everything in life has the potential to be terrible, and it's up to you to figure out how to deal with it. You might as well just order the burger and enjoy your evening. If you need to feel better about it, maybe take a walk afterwards to balance yourself out."

Full of classic rock ‘n roll with a dash of psychedelic vibes, Oil Boom’s upcoming album was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jordan Richardson (Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite, Quaker City Night Hawks). Although Terribility is set to drop this Friday, October 20th, via Dreamy Life Records, today fans can get a first listen of the album here on HuffPost. Listen to it below!

Consisting of Ryan Taylor (guitar/vocals), Steve Steward (bass/background vocals), Dugan Connors (drums/background vocals), and Zach Edwards (guitar), Oil Boom first released their debut EP back in 2011 and have since gone on to release a second EP and a full length album, with their sophomore album dropping later this week. The band has had quite the success over the last few years with music added to the rotation of NPR stations in addition to song placements in television and movies including The Vampire Diaries, Manchester By The Sea, Lucifer, and Elementary, to name a few.

With a new album that takes the listener through a rockin’ roller coaster of tunes, we’re excited to see what’s next for Oil Boom! The band’s sophomore release, Terribility, will be available this Friday. For more information, head on over to http://oilboomband.com/.