The Never Say Die Records camp is blasting into the new year with more explosive music, now with the release of the debut album from the UK to Los Angeles-based producer/DJ LAXX titled Fake Friends, due out on February 2nd. Before it’s release, we have a first listen to the single “Heart”, featuring the Australian-born Jill-of-all-trades musically GG Magree.

GG Magree is already on an ascendance herself, with backing from the likes of Zeds Dead and Jauz along with being named Your EDM's 2018 Artists to Watch. LAXX is a bit of an enigma, letting his music do the talking, but I’ve heard that his debut album Fake Friends challenges the ideals we’ve set about maneuvering within the Internet culture, so it’ll be interesting to see the final results.

“Heart” is an impressive and exciting glimpse into the Fake Friends project and to give a bit more context into the making of the song, here’s a quote from GG Magree:

“Heart” really shows where I was at in that point of my life when we recorded. I think you can hear it in my voice. I pretty much went into the session with LAXX, put headphones on, and within 10 minutes I had the melody done and we had recorded the lyrics. I think what’s so special about this song is that every single person has felt heart-break to the point of not being able to take it anymore and I think the juxtaposition between my sweet lil voice with Jamie’s trap/dub break really takes you on the roller-coaster in which the emotions of a heart break also does. I LOVE THIS SONG.