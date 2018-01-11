First Listen Toronto's Birthday Boy & Trish New Track "Chance To Go Far" Taken From Forthcoming "Joseph EP"

The Toronto-based DJ/producer Birthday Boy reaches for the stars with his eclectic mix of hip-hop, jazz, and soul throughout his work, and with the velvety vocals from Trish on their collaborative project, they touch on an emotion we’ve heard among the creative elite for decades but give it’s own fresh outlook. Taken from their upcoming EP titled Joseph, we have the first listen to “Chance To Go Far” from Birthday Boy & Trish ahead of it’s official release on January 15th via Bastard Jazz.