First Listen Toronto's Birthday Boy & Trish New Track "Chance To Go Far" Taken From Forthcoming "Joseph EP"

The Toronto-based DJ/producer Birthday Boy reaches for the stars with his eclectic mix of hip-hop, jazz, and soul throughout his work, and with the velvety vocals from Trish on their collaborative project, they touch on an emotion we’ve heard among the creative elite for decades but give it’s own fresh outlook. Taken from their upcoming EP titled Joseph, we have the first listen to “Chance To Go Far” from Birthday Boy & Trish ahead of it’s official release on January 15th via Bastard Jazz.
Birthday Boy shared with with us a few words about the track “Chance To Go Far”:
"Chance To Go Far” is about pushing through to achieve what you’re capable of. We made it as an artifact of hope for whoever needs it. Although it originated from coping with mental illness and struggle, we use this refrain in times of joy: if you get a chance to go far, you will.
The forthcoming “Joseph EP” from Birthday Boy & Trish is due out on January 15th via Bastard Jazz. Pre-order at birthdayboytrish.bandcamp.com.
For more information on Birthday Boy, visit facebook.com/birthdayboyto.
For more information on Trish, visit facebook.com/trish.