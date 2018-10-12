There Are A Lot Of American Flags In 'First Man.' We Know Because We Counted.

After the death of Gemini astronaut Elliot See, it looks as though a flag appears under his photo at his house. It has been an hour of nothing, so was that a flag or a hallucination? I’m saying it’s a flag.

Then they start rolling in. When Armstrong is flying in Gemini 8, flag patches are on his arm and his co-pilot’s.

While Armstrong is on the Gemini mission, his son raises a flag outside their house.

Back there, in the corner of Gemini mission control. It appears briefly, but that sure as heck looks like a flag.

Again, the arm patch flag.

When Janet Armstrong is outside her house around the time of the Gemini 8 mission, a blurry red image appears behind her. Is it a flag? I’ll pledge allegiance to it.

Before the tragic deaths of Ed White, Roger Chaffee and Gus Grissom in a fire during a launch rehearsal test at Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, their arms bear flag patches.

Did you know the rocket to the moon features a big ol’ flag? You do now! #Merica

The Apollo 11 preflight conference has a giant flag backdrop, as if America’s getting its senior picture taken.

The patches on the astronaut suits, again: flag.

When Neil Armstrong finally finds himself on the moon, in the darkness, you can squint at the equipment in the background and see a flag.