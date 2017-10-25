First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gives keynote at Startup Summit

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon MSP will be giving a keynote address at Scotland’s largest entrepreneur event, Startup Summit on 1st November. The First Minister will use the platform to set out her plans for supporting entrepreneurship, alongside meeting some of Scotland’s most exciting startup entrepreneurs.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Working with our partners through Scotland CAN DO, I believe Scotland can become the most entrepreneurial and innovative society in the world. Therefore I look forward to participating in this year’s Startup Summit and meeting with our newest entrepreneurs. By nurturing, supporting and inspiring the incredible fresh talent we have here in Scotland, events like this have an important part to play in helping us to realise that vision.”

The summit which has been created with a festival-feel, with three stages and over 1000 entrepreneurs expected to attend the one day event that will welcome nearly 50 speakers, including Sir Tom Hunter and Brewdog cofounder James Watt.

The summit organisers, WeAreTheFuture have secured a major partnership with broadcaster STV who have aired a new TV advert promoting the Startup Summit on it’s new STV2 channel across Scotland. STV will also host a ‘make your brand famous’ workshop and will be interviewing Marie Owen LS Production on the main stage - the company behind Harry Styles latest music video.

Danielle Kelly, client services director at STV, said: "We are thrilled to be the media partner for next month's Startup Summit. STV is committed to supporting the growth of start-ups and SMEs and we work closely with businesses across Scotland to offer commercial opportunities tailored to the specific needs of each individual business. This event will provide a great platform for entrepreneurs and new business growth and we're excited to be involved."

The Edinburgh Centre for Carbon Innovation (ECCI) have joined as key partners and become the main sponsor for the Business Builders Stage, a new stage at the Startup Summit which will cover a diversity of dynamic entrepreneurs and experts sharing their practical advice on how to grow your business, from digital marketing to angel investment, the stage will help entrepreneurs find out how to get noticed and scale-up.

Ed Craig, Deputy Director and Head of Innovation at the Edinburgh Centre for Carbon Innovation (ECCI) "As the official partner of Climate-KIC – Europe’s largest climate entrepreneurship programme – in Scotland, ECCI is supporting world class ideas and young growing businesses to create and accelerate their low carbon enterprise based on a strong validated business model.