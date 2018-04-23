STYLE & BEAUTY
04/23/2018

The New Royal Baby's First Pictures Are Here

It's the Duchess of Cambridge's first appearance since giving birth seven hours ago.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their third child, a baby boy, to the world on Monday. 

The proud parents stepped outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with their new son in the evening, about seven hours after he was born. After the big debut, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton will return to Kensington Palace

“Welcome to the family,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a photo of the two waving. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duchess wore a red Jenny Packham dress, according to People magazine, with a white lace collar and nude heels for the special occasion:

Waving to the press and fans.&nbsp;
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Outside St. Mary's Hospital.&nbsp;
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Looking at the little prince.&nbsp;
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Earlier in the day, William picked up Prince George and Princess Charlotte from Kensington Palace and took them to the hospital so they could meet their newest sibling: 

Prince George, William and Princess Charlotte arrive at St. Mary's Hospital.
Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Charlotte playing it up for the cameras.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge went into labor early Monday.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz,” the palace said in a tweet. “The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The baby is fifth in line to the throne. 

