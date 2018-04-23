The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their third child, a baby boy, to the world on Monday.
The proud parents stepped outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with their new son in the evening, about seven hours after he was born. After the big debut, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton will return to Kensington Palace.
“Welcome to the family,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a photo of the two waving.
The duchess wore a red Jenny Packham dress, according to People magazine, with a white lace collar and nude heels for the special occasion:
Earlier in the day, William picked up Prince George and Princess Charlotte from Kensington Palace and took them to the hospital so they could meet their newest sibling:
The Duchess of Cambridge went into labor early Monday.
“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz,” the palace said in a tweet. “The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”
The baby is fifth in line to the throne.