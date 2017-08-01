Toddler's Charming Pre-Flight Ritual Leaves Passengers Smiling

If every flight had a passenger like this, air rage would be a thing of the past.

Alya Jakubowicz recently shared footage of her 2-year-old son, Guy, fist-bumping nearly every passenger he passed on the way to his seat aboard a Southwest flight last month.

“My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador,” Jakubowicz wrote on Instagram. “He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”

Jakubowicz told ABC News that the fist-bump is her son’s “signature move” and that he does it “every time he boards a flight." He learned the gesture during a delay when he was 18 months old.

“We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump,” she said.

Jakubowicz also shared footage of her son’s fist-bumping being shown on “CBS This Morning.”