Five Benefits of Working as a DJ

DJs are at the top of the music world in our modern society. Go to any major city and you'll see DJs headlining major concerts, festivals and more. Visit Las Vegas and almost every major strip hotel has a resident DJ, plus they have billboards all over the city.

Some argue that being a DJ does not require musical skill--yet, that is far from the truth. You must understand how to work with samples such as those offered by Cymatics.fm in a way that pumps up your audience.

Not to mention, you need to know how to mix various genres of music together. This isn't something you learn overnight.

No Dress Code

The one thing about working for someone else is you have to wear what they think is appropriate. If you work in an office, you need to wear professional attire. If you work at a restaurant, you probably have a uniform. Either options can feel a bit restricting.

To illustrate, if you need professional clothing then you can expect to spend a good portion of your paycheck on clothes. Why? Well, if you see the same people at the office, you don't want to wear the same thing every day. You don't want people to think that you only have one top and one pair of pants.

Plus, if you meet with clients, you need to wear clothing that shows you are proud of your appearance--and, that just doesn't happen if you wear something from the Goodwill. Tailored shirts, pants and suits are not cheap. Then, there is the cost of dry cleaning to maintain their new appearance.

It can really add up. On the other hand, if you have to wear a uniform, you are expected to take care of it. And, let's be real, most people feel goofy wearing a uniform. Wouldn't you rather wear your favorite pair of jeans, comfortable shoes and statement top?

Well, when you are a DJ, you don't have a dress code. In fact, you get to express your personal style. Plus, your audience expects it. If you want to wear sequins, you can. If you want to wear overalls, you can. It's all up to you.

You Can Work for Yourself

Another benefit of a career as a DJ is you get to work for yourself. You can choose the gigs you want to take and negotiate your pay. Of course, working for yourself isn't necessarily a walk in the park. But, if you get good at what you do, then you can command a very competitive hourly rate or payment per gig.

That just isn't the case when you work for someone else. Even if you're become great at your job, raises are few and far between. If you're lucky, your boss might give you a Starbucks gift card worth $15.00.

As a result, most people dream about working for themselves.

You Get Paid to Do What You Love

When you move from practicing in your family basement to a paid gig, you will feel a natural high. All of a sudden, you're getting paid for your favorite hobby. There isn't a better feeling in the world.

Also, it's nice when you see your audience grooving to your music. If you start accumulating a following, you can expect to start playing the pro circuit--that is when the big money comes into play. After that, it's off to a residency at a high-volume club.

Next thing you know, you're hanging out with famous people. And, it all started after you borrowed a friend's turntable.

Share Your Love of Music

Certainly, people will have requests, but you got into DJing because you love music. You probably also enjoy staying on the pulse of the hottest songs out today. As a DJ, you can play and debut music that no one's ever heard before and contribute to its popularity.

You have the power to help struggling artists, as well. It is a good feeling when you help someone get further in their music career. What's more, is you will get to meet a lot of like-minded people who love music just as much as you do.

It's a lot of fun finding out that other people enjoy the same types of songs that you do.

Make an Impact on the Culture

Some of the world's most famous DJs such as Calvin Harris, Hardwell, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Diplo and Skrillex have become household names and influence popular culture. You'll hear their music in a lot of the worldwide music charts, and these DJs travel the world on top of holding residencies at the world's best clubs.

Their fans fly from all over the world just to hear them mix. They don't just play records, they change them.

Final Thought