Five Fabulous Plus Size Halloween Costumes

Halloween is just days away and if you’re a procrastinator like me, you still don’t have a costume. As a curvy girl finding a last minute, fun and festive Halloween costume can be nearly impossible. But don’t you fret, the Fat Fashionista’s got your back! As a fashion stylist, I know I can pull together a costume using stuff I already have. Or something I wouldn’t mind adding to my fall fashion rotation. So this year I’m doing the same for you! I’ve created five fabulous last minute DIY costumes for plus size babes. I made sure to anchor each look with a sparkly or sexy piece from Forever 21 Plus that would also be perfect for a night out or a holiday party. These pieces are doing double duty!

Unicorn

If I could be a unicorn everyday, I would. I’m completely obsessed. My name would be Snapdragon Celestial Legs and I’m currently rocking unicorn hair. So, technically, I’m the closest one could get to being an actual unicorn. Still, what would be better than dressing up as the most magical creature on All Hallows’ Eve?

For this look, I wanted to ditch the obvious items like a white dress and horn headband. Instead, I opted for more unique pieces like a sequin dress, iridescent earrings and statement shoes. Creating a figurative and fashion-forward look that will start a conversation.

Wondering how I know what my unicorn name would be? Want to know yours? Check this out.

Black Swan

Most women own an LBD (Little Black Dress) so this look is super easy to recreate. Any LBD will do, but texture and feminine details like lace are major fall trends. So this burnout bodycon dress takes this look up a notch. Add black wings and a crown to complete the look. Step it up even more and add black ballet flats. If the witch is your go-to look think about switching up your accessories to become the Black Swan.

Khaleesi

I was so excited when I spotted this cape dress! It’s nearly identical to one of Khaleesi’s most iconic looks. The plunging neckline is sexy and creates the perfect space for a chunky dragon choker. Game of Thrones has been one of the most popular shows on television for years. So this costume could have some longevity. It could also be worn on New Year's Eve or to that white party that always pops up at the last minute.

Mermaid

I believe that if your thighs touch you’re a mermaid. So, I’ve been Team Mermaid most of my life. I wanted to be very literal with this look, while steering clear of the expected long flowy skirt and bikini top. This romper is sexy, scaley, flaunts every curve and has an open back. However, anything with a scale print works. Every queen needs a crown and seashells add a finishing touch to the look, so include both in your accessories. For a bit of added Disney trivia carry a fork with you. Only true Little Mermaid fans will be able to identify it as your Dinglehopper.

Dancer Emoji