Five Fifty kosher restaurant in Long Island NY

Step into Five Fifty in Cedarhurst and you automatically feel the warm and inviting ambiance.

Opened for over a year, Five Fifty offers patrons one of the best steaks and meats on Long Island. What’s the catch? It’s kosher!

The menu crafted and executed by master French chef Jean Claude Teulade with over 40 years of experience has dishes ranging from deep smoked flavors to aged and cured meats and fish options to boot.

Enter into this showroom of a restaurant and witness a beautiful granite countertop bar with glass shelving with bottles ranging from Glenlivet 25-year-old and only fancy bottles. The beautiful bar with 6 high end custom barstools allows patrons to enjoy and sit while waiting for a table or enjoy a desert at the bar.

Cocktail specialty? The watermelon mojito, or the lychee martini, both delicious and amazingly refreshing.

This 84 seat establishment features brickwork, arches, dark and rustic look and feel, and custom art and decor on the walls and ceiling.

Walk to your right and witness and aging case with cured meats and dry aged meats. What’s next? The 120 Day Aged prime rib, just another 25 days to go. And, what’s even more impressive is the beautiful showcase with aged meats, cured meats, dried salamis, and more. It’s all part of Five Fifty’s gourmet Shoppe which is right next door to the restaurant. Customers can come in and enjoy sliced meats hot pastrami sandwiches, smoked fish sandwiches and more. Enter the kitchen and you’ll see two custom built germane made Mauer-Atmos smoking ovens.

One for Fish and one for Meat, abiding by the kosher laws of separating meats and fish. Some of the dishes feature a light smoke, all done in-house and prepared for the Shoppe or Restaurant. Now, come 5:00 PM and the music starts playing and the restaurant is up and running serving some amazing dishes.

The food, our favorite of the night, the Aged tomahawk for two. This $92 special featured 24 ounces of delicious melt in your mouth 90 Day Aged meat and was cooked to a perfect medium rare. Laying on a bed of roasted vegetables and on a wooden plank, this masterpiece of meat was surely the highlight of the night.

Another specialty? The 550 Burger. Get a monster burger with pulled short rib inside a delicious ground beef, topped with a runny egg and smoked pastrami, and truffle fries on the side. This 550 Burger is perfect for any burger lover and will surely elevate your palette. Also, one of the only restaurants on the island to serve up fresh fois gras, Five Fifty has its focus on the finer things in life. With gourmet dishes, specialty foods, and a specialty gourmet Shoppe next door, Five Fifty surely is one of the more unique experiences on Long Island. Oh, and did we mention the fish dishes? There’s plenty of those and some of the highest quality I’ve eaten ever. Owner, Avi Attias also happens to own one of the largest smoked fish companies in America; Banner Smoked Fish. With his passion for food and drink, this Long Island eatery is something special and definitely worth the visit. I’ll certainly be back for another round. There are more things I’d love to try.

Before arriving at Five Fifty, I did some research and wanted to see some of the reviews. This is the review that made me want to try the restaurant.

“I don’t like posting reviews on FB but for Five Fifty in Cedarhurst I have to. Someone posted today asking how is the food at Five Fifty and below was my response.

I took a girl there on our second date. We both absolutely loved the food!!! The staff is warm and kind and they went out of their way for us. Now she is my wife and we are having our sheva brachot there. We loved the food so much that we had them cater our wedding, did my bachelor party there, sheva brachot and Shabbat Chattan!! That’s how much we loved the food. When you order a steak and it’s the best steak u ever had and the meat just melts in ur mouth, u go back again and again.