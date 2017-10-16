Five Minutes At MoMA With Photographer Michael Ernest Sweet And A Cheap Camera

The line between derivative art and outright copyright infringement is, indeed, a fragile line. What is mine? What is not mine? In fact, one might say this about any photograph, really. Right? I mean, when you photograph something you are making a copy of something else - whether that person intends to be making art or not seem, almost, moot. Consider, for instance, the art exhibit (as I photographed in this series - albeit from my own perspective - seen through MY EYES) and, well, someone on the street doing something benign. Is their benign act not, in fact, a piece of performance art with their copyright attached? Put another way, why do we assume that some things we photograph in public are, well, fair game and others “off limits” because they are “art” in some way or another? Everything we photograph, if it not be our very selves in front of the lens, is, in effect, an act by someone else and, therefore, art - copyrighted material. That was certainly a complex sentence, I know, and, perhaps, not the best constructed - I’m on my second whiskey neat. So it goes.

Michael Ernest Sweet

Despite this predicament, I jumped into this gray territory head first - I took a cheap compact camera and I photographed “my experience” at a recent MoMA exhibit. That’s right, it was “my” experience - the exhibit as seen through my eyes and, therefore, or by extension, the photographs should be my own copyright, right? Well, perhaps, but things are rarely so simple or straightforward in life. Yet, I’m not worried, I’m not deterred. Artists must take risks and must wade into deep waters. I love the images I made on that afternoon, the afternoon I “experienced” Teiji Furuhashi’s “Lovers”. Yes, the work is his - insofar as the images projected were his work, his art. But my “capturing” of those images through my vision and with my lens must carry some of me in them. This work, as presented here, must be mine at the same time as it is someone else’s too. Indeed, the people - the nude models - depicted in the artwork are neither mine or Teiji’s - they are them, the models. Those bodies are theirs and not ours. Art is conflict and uncertainty and confusion and ambiguity and alive. Yes, these images, here, are all of these things and more and less too.

As artists we must have the courage to venture out into deep waters. We must demand that lines are blurred. Here, I present to you work that is not my own - it is merely photographic captures of the projections of others and presented (and represented) as art of another. It is this for sure. But, simultaneously, it is also me, mine - the work of my camera and my vision too. It is my lens that took these images. It is my finger that triggered these moments and commanded them to stills for all time. These are moments, seconds, fractions of seconds, from a live video - therefore the exact moment shown here, the angle, the degree of blur - of movement - are all mine - a product of my finger upon shutter, mind upon matter. This is my art. This is not my art. This is not art. These moments are made by Teiji. These moments - these exact moments and movements - are made by me, they are mine. They are not mine as they, too, are merely bodies doing bodily things in the most natural of instances - nude - and therefore must belong to the body themselves. The model, yes, the model is the artist, the copyright holder of these moments. How can it be otherwise? I do not own that penis. I do not own that muscle in blur against the black of night. I am not the body attached to those two legs - that partial - seemingly cut off arm - it is not me. It is not not me. It is them, the body in the picture is the owner of this image of this likeness of themselves. How can it be otherwise?

Yes, art is messy. Photography is always a copy - there is no escaping this fact, this very definition of the medium itself. It is true here, in this work - of five minutes at MoMA - also. I am a copycat artist at its very best. I take my lens and I point it at the otherness that is not mine and I make a copy, my copy. I make a version of the one that becomes a kind of number two, but not really. More of a zero somehow. Yes, it is a zero - a copy that is not added to the original but rather out of it and of it without being any part of it. I am making zeros. I am making this nothing’s from a cheap digital camera - a camera not even capable of handling the darkness that I force it to endure. My camera is my slave and these are my zeros. This work is mine and not mine and all at once still photography. Indeed, it is photography because of that very fact, the now tired claim that it is mine and not mine. Photography is, perhaps, not even owned - just hoarded, taken, possessed. I am the owner of a possessed possession of another man’s hand, vision, mind - even body. Yes, take this and eat it, for this is my body.

