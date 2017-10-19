Five Minutes with Ex-CIA Economist Mark Skousen, Chief Proponent of Gross Output & Founder of FreedomFest

Possibly the most innovative economist of the Internet era, Mark Skousen will turns 70 this Thursday, October 19. He may very well be one of the greatest money minds of the modern era. Unlike most economists, who rely on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to chart the future, Skousen is the world’s most famous proponent of Gross Output (GO), which he regards as a broader and more accurate measure of the economy. Skousen and his camp argue that GO is more predictive because it includes the supply line. When you include the supply chain, total economic activity amounts to $41 trillion, compared to $19 trillion for GDP. GO is also a major link between economics and the accounting/finance profession. GO is the top line in national income accounting, and GDP is the bottom line.

Skousen is a prolific financial newsletter editor, a noted professor at Chapman University (and Columbia Business School before that); a famous author; an investment analyst; and finally, the founder of FreedomFest, “the world’s largest gathering of free minds,” a non-partisan conference which premiered in Las Vegas in 2007 (www.freedomfest.com).

FreedomFest’s goal is to bring together philosophers, authors, investors, think tankers, civil rights leaders, healthcare execs, and other persons concerned about financial, economic and political freedom, to have a good time and learn something while doing so. Now attracting thousands annually, conference organizers now offer affiliated theme-based cruise vacations and also the highly-acclaimed Anthem film festival, directed by his wife Jo Ann Skousen, with whom he has five adult children and five grandchildren.

An economic analyst for the CIA from 1972 to 1975, Skousen was also a consultant for IBM and penned a column for Forbes magazine. He earned his doctorate from George Washington University in 1977. Skousen grew up in Portland, Oregon, in a family of ten children. His father was an FBI agent and family attorney. Mark is also a direct descendant of Ben Franklin, a chip off the old block! In 1973, he married Jo Ann Foster, a native Californian. They have lived on both U.S. coasts, England and the Bahamas, and now live in Florida, New York, and California (where they teach at Chapman University).

Steve Mariotti: What are the three pieces of advice you would give President Trump? Mark Skousen: First, I would suggest that President Trump could use his “executive order” authority to do more to deregulate the economy. I’d suggest he start by suspending indefinitely the Jones Act, an arcane legislation passed nearly 100 years ago that requires that all ships be American built and employed by American workers. The result has been devastating, raising the price of gasoline by 10-15 cents per gallon, overloading our freeways with trucks, and increasing the cost of living in Hawaii and U.S. territories. The Jones Act was temporarily suspended following the hurricanes hitting our shores, but it should be suspended permanently. Second, I suggest that President Trump pass piecemeal legislation on tax reform and health care reform, rather than pushing for an “all in one” bill. That would make it easier to get something done. Third, President Trump should work with Democrats, not just Republicans. We’re far too divisive in our politics these days.

Mark Skousen’s Gross Output (GO) makes the Big Three in Financial Publications

SM: Several economists have suggested that you really deserve to win the Nobel Prize in Economics for Gross Output (GO), on the basis of your insight into how GDP captures only a fairly small part of total economic activity because it leaves out all the value of the supply chain. You say forecasts would be more representative and therefore more accurate if the financial media, business, and governments around the world used GO instead of GDP as the primary measure of economic activity. That’s because GO measures spending at all stages of production. Can you explain your thinking on this?

MS: I’m deeply honored that you, Steve Forbes, and other experts consider my pushing GO worthy of a Nobel prize! Gross Output (GO) is a breakthrough measure of total economic activity that gives a much better view of how the economy works. Most people don’t realize that GDP is a very narrow measure of the economy and completely leaves out the value of the supply chain, all those business-to-business (B2B) transactions that transform goods and services from their raw commodity stage to finished products. GDP measures finished goods and services only.

The supply chain alone is worth over $21 trillion annually, more than GDP itself ($19 trillion). Using GO as a true measure of the economy, we learn that business spending and investment drive the economy, not consumer spending or government stimulus. GO is also much more volatile than GDP, as the graph shows. Therefore, GO is a better measure of the business cycle.

Adjusted GO vs GDP, 2007-17. Source: BEA and author’s adjustments

Furthermore, GO has major policy implications. It means that we need to encourage saving, investment, technology, innovation and other supply-side activity if we want to grow our economy. That’s why slashing the corporate tax rate is so helpful. I’m pleased that the federal government (BEA) now publishes GO every quarter along with GDP -- a major triumph. For more information on GO, go to my website, www.mskousen.com.

SM: You and your wife Jo Ann founded FreedomFest in 2007. I think it’s is the best conference I have ever attended, and I’ve been to quite a few. It truly is the conference for free minds with people discussing openly every conceivable issue. Tell us more about FreedomFest.

MS: Thank you for the compliment. We just celebrated the 10th anniversary of FreedomFest. We meet for three and a half days every July in Las Vegas. It’s a Renaissance gathering in the entertainment capital of the world, where we talk philosophy, history, science & technology, politics and finance, law and religion, music and dance, and healthy living. We have lots of debates, a film festival (Anthem), an eclectic exhibit hall, and a mock trial every year. Publishing executive and two-time Presidential candidate Steve Forbes and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey are our co-ambassadors and we attract top authors, professors, US senators, even Nobel prize winners (Mohammad Yunus and Paul Krugman). Recently our keynote speakers have included William Shatner, George Foreman, and even Donald J. Trump! We like to listen to all points of view. For details, go to www.freedomfest.com.

Candidate Donald Trump defending his views on 7/11 in Vegas in 2015.

SM: How many people come to FreedomFest and how do you pick your speakers? MS: We typically have between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees. We have a theme every year, such as, “Is the American Dream Still Alive?” “Are We Rome?” “Is Big Brother Here?” and “Are we Headed for a New American Revolution or a French Revolution?” Every year, we have more than 200 speakers, panels and debates. Unlike other conferences, we are an open forum, so we invite experts from around the world to write us and choose a topic that our attendees might enjoy.

For more information, feel free to write me at mskousen@freedomfest.com. Next year’s FreedomFest is July 11-14, 2018, at the Paris Resort in Las Vegas.

SM: What’s slated for FreedomFest in the coming year?

MS: Given today’s upside down world, threats to free speech and civility, potential nuclear conflict, and the new era of Trump, our theme next year is “Where is the Voice of Reason?”

Steve Moore and Paul Krugman debate at FreedomFest 2015