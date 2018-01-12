Five New Year Resolutions to Become More Fulfilled at Work

It’s the start of a new year and a new chance to achieve fulfillment in your work. If you are not feeling totally fulfilled at work, you are not alone. Over 75% of people are only partially fulfilled at work according to extensive interviews and survey work conducted by the Metrus Institute. We’re told to chase happiness, but we seldom stop to think about what would make us more fulfilled—to make our jobs or careers more meaningful in the long run besides a paycheck.