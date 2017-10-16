Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Art Papas CEO of Bullhorn

“A number of years ago, a few of my employees introduced me to a nonprofit that teaches unemployed and underemployed adults how to build careers that change their lives. I was hooked. I’m now the chairman of the organization and invest as much of my spare time as I can. Work is one of the most important elements of a person’s life. It’s not just their livelihood, but it also defines their sense of purpose and self-worth. I love helping people transform their lives and the lives of their families.”

I had the pleasure to interview Art Papas. Art is founder and CEO of Bullhorn, the global leader in CRM and operations software for the staffing industry. More than 7,000 staffing companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to drive sales, build relationships, and power their recruitment processes from end to end.

What is your “backstory”?

I started Bullhorn when I was 24 years old. I was working for a startup that went bankrupt in 1999, and I thought that the three weeks of severance pay might be enough to help me get a business off the ground. I was sorely mistaken, but it was the kick that I needed to start my own business. I was fortunate enough to be introduced to the owner of a staffing agency who had just won a huge contract with a national client. They had four offices that needed to collaborate, but each office operated on their own database system. It was chaos. I suggested that I build them a system in the cloud (“on the Internet” back in 2000). The owner took a big chance on us, and it paid off. Today we’ve grown to more than 7,000 customers and 600 employees, with offices all over the world.

Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on?

Working to integrate our first international acquisition with a company called Connexys, a Netherlands-based recruitment software provider. We always create a single, unified corporate culture when we acquire another company. It’s really important to get alignment from everyone on both teams around mission, vision, and values. The acquisition of Connexys is new territory for me because it involves more than 70 employees in another country, with a different language, different regulations, and different societal norms.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I am a huge fan of Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric, and his books on leadership. His approach to creating a strong corporate culture, building leaders, and helping employees reach their top potential really sets the standard for excellence in modern leadership. I learned a lot from his books and would say that he is probably one of the most influential business leaders of the last 50 years.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I had always wanted to find a way to create a positive impact on the community. A number of years ago, a few of my employees introduced me to a nonprofit called Career Collaborative that teaches unemployed and underemployed adults how to build careers that change their lives. I was hooked. I’m now the chairman of the organization and invest as much of my spare time as I can in Career Collaborative. Work is one of the most important elements of a person’s life. It’s not just their livelihood, but it also defines their sense of purpose and self-worth. I love helping people transform their lives and the lives of their families.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Hiring mistakes will be the No. 1 inhibitor of your growth. You need to invest both time and real money to get it right. Hire people who you think could do your job. Early in my career, I shied away from hiring executives with great track records because I didn’t believe they would want to work for me and because I was insecure about them taking my job. It really held us back for many years. Once I grew secure about my own performance, I finally learned to build an amazing leadership team that could lead and inspire great performance from their teams. Your early customer references are your destiny. I mishandled the relationship with our first big customer, and it hurt our reputation in the market for more than 7 years. Denigrating your competition is akin to denigrating your customer. It’s tempting to say, “those guys are terrible, why would anyone choose them?” But when you do that, you’re telling your staff that customers who choose them are making bad decisions and you’re giving them an excuse for losing. Forcing yourself to examine why customers are choosing a competitor is the only way to learn how to beat them. Fifty percent of the recommendations you receive from investors will be great, and 50 percent of them will cripple your business. Investors are great at pattern recognition. They’ve seen many businesses fail or succeed. But, they’ve never operated your business, and they’ve never seen their advice in action in it. You have to listen because half of their suggestions will be really helpful, but you really need to study each suggestion carefully to determine whether or not it’s really right for your business. And, unfortunately, you won’t know for sure until you try it. Keep an open mind and try new things with controlled experiments without betting the farm.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S., whom you would love to have breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.