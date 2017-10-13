Five Things You Can Do When Your Brain Won't Shut The F*ck Up

If your brain is anything like my brain, I think a lot. It can be hard to hear the constant noise going and going inside your head. Worrying is my least favorite activity, but my brain thinks it’s awesome. It’s actually extremely annoying when I’m out with my friends trying to have a good time. My brain thinks it has the right to constantly interrupt my fun. I didn’t invite it; it’s a party crasher! Why brain, why? I’m not going to let my brain win this contest and you don’t have to either. So, what are we going to do about it? Here’s the plan: I’ve developed five strategies to deal with when your brain won’t shut the f*ck up.

1.Sing

Never underestimate the power of music. I love all kinds of stuff from pop punk to classical. When my brain is running a mental marathon, the faster upbeat stuff works for me. I love Owl City’s Fire Flies for example. You choose whatever kind of music you like to listen to. Then, put on your favorite song and belt it. You don’t have to be a great singer to do this. It’s the act of singing that counts. Blast that music and use the excess energy that you have going on in your brain. Singing is an excellent form of catharsis.

2. Go outside and run around the block

Chances are if your brain is going ape sh*t you’re inside. Get up out of your seat and get outside. Run as fast as you can around the block. It doesn’t matter if you live in a suburban or rural area. If you’re out in the woods run around some trees. It doesn’t matter where you are running, you need to get those thoughts out.

3. Go through old bills/papers that you don’t need

There’s something about ripping up papers that makes me incredibly joyous. Find some old paperwork that you have been procrastinating getting rid of and shred it to pieces. Oh, and if you have a paper shredder, even better! Shred the sh*t out of it.

4. Let it out in therapy

Your therapist is there for a reason. Whatever garbage is going on in your head, it’s their job to listen to it. Whether you’re paying that person or you’ve found free online therapy, it does not matter. Verbally vomit on that person because that’s what they are there for. They can go through the pile of thoughts in your mind and let you know which ones are the ones to pay attention to and which ones can be put in your brain garbage disposal.

5. Rearrange a room in your house

There’s something awesome about completely moving things around in your home. Maybe there’s a picture you’ve been meaning to put on your wall. What if you move the couch to a different side of the room. I don’t know why this helps me, but I like to completely change sh*t up. Taking physical actions helps turn my brain off and maybe it’ll help you too.

Those are the ways I like to turn my brain off. What are some of the ways you tell your brain to knock it off when it’s going a mile a minute?