Five Tips to Protect Your Belongings During Holiday Travel

If you are traveling this holiday season, you are in good company. According to the AAA, that might be the understatement of the season. AAA predicts that 107.3 million U.S. travelers will use planes, trains, and automobiles, in addition to other transportation methods, between the dates of December 23 through January 1.[i]

With all of those people on the go, transportation hubs will be crowded, and potentially confusing. This will be particularly true if you encounter winter weather-related conditions that might result in delayed departures, gate changes, re-routed connections, and all of the other factors that go along with changing travel plans.

Add to the mix that unlike mid-year business trips, the holiday season is a time when you are likely to have your entire family in tow as you travel to visit relatives. Particularly if you have children, it is hard enough to keep an eye on your little ones, in addition to all of your collective belongings. This is exactly what holiday thieves are banking on.

So as a career prosecutor, let me suggest some ways to protect all of your precious cargo when you travel this season: which includes your family as well as your belongings. First, let´s examine why you should engage in proactive travel planning before you leave.

The Psychology of Distraction

When you travel over the holidays, among your fellow travelers are shady characters that are traveling this busy season for all of the wrong reasons. These criminals hang out in crowded transportation hubs, and prey on your distraction. When you are not examining flight schedules, looking for directions to your gate, or trying to keep track of your kids, you are ironically, seeking distraction in order to make it through your trip—which can cause you to miss important red flags.

Concentration Can Decrease Situational Awareness

Traveling can be difficult and uncomfortable, particularly during the holiday season where lines and delays are sometimes closer to the rule than the exception. Consequently, many people attempt to minimize discomfort with diversion.

Some close their eyes and listen to music—a perfect scenario for a travel thief. Others become engrossed in a good book, watch videos, or play video games on their iPad. Whatever method you use to escape, your distraction can put you at greater risk of victimization—if you are highly engaged in the activity.

Sörqvist and Marsh in “How Concentration Shields Against Distraction” (2015) discuss two reasons that higher levels of concentration reduce the likelihood of distraction.[ii]

The first reason is that concentration reduces undesired processing of background information. They give an example of how playing a difficult video game instead of an easy game renders one less likely to notice background conversation.

The second reason deals with the steadfastness of the focus of attention. Here, they give the example of how people watching an episode of their favorite TV show are less likely to be diverted by a ringing telephone as they are when watching a less absorbing show.

Both examples used in this study have direct implications for holiday travelers. Video games and engaging television shows are two of our favorite ways to pass the time while in transit, as evidenced by the frequency with which such entertainment is carried by passengers, and offered by airlines. Indulging in these pleasurable, focused activities, however, renders us vulnerable to criminals, who exploit distraction and reduced situational awareness in order to steal our belongings while our attention is glued to our device.

Yet there are proactive ways we can fight back. Here are a few.

Safe Holiday Travel Tips

1. Shifts in focus. If you are traveling with your family, the adults in your party can take shifts watching the household stash of belongings, freeing up other family members to go to the food court or restroom, zone out onto screen saver mode and relax, or become engrossed in their video entertainment selection of choice.

2. Protect the essentials. Keep your family close, keep your essentials closer. This includes medication, inhalers, or any sensory enhancers such as hearing aides or glasses that you or your children might need, as well as devices and chargers. Avoid stashing these items in a checked bag, which could be stolen or diverted to the wrong airport.

3. Tag your bags. Label each of your bags with identifying information. This will make them far less alluring to a thief, who now has to strategize how to make off with a bag that is clearly identified as belonging to someone else. Bag tagging also prevents innocent bag swapping that occurs by mistake.

4. Ban the bling. Proactive image management means dressing down, not showcasing your most expensive clothes and jewelry. An airport is not a black tie banquet. If you dress to impress by flashing your wealth, the people you may impress the most are criminals—who can spot you from across the terminal as a lucrative victim to target.

5. Safety on Speed Dial. Pre-program emergency numbers into your (fully charged) devices before you leave. This will enable you to report a theft quickly to facilitate early apprehension if possible.

Smart Focused Holiday Travel

Unlike friendly, trusting, sometimes rookie travelers, transportation thieves are professionals. While you are studying menus, flight schedules, or your email inbox, they are studying you. Outsmart them by taking steps to remain alert and attentive, in order to ensure a safe trip for yourself, your loved ones, and your belongings.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family. Safe travels.

