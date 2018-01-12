People Are Suggesting How To #FixTrumpIn5Words

It’s been quite the roller-coaster ride for President Donald Trump’s administration.

That turmoil is set against the backdrop of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

So, on Friday, Twitter users decided to explore the ways in which they could possibly fix Trump. Here’s a sampling of some of the best #FixTrumpIn5Words posts:

Stop giving him any attention #FixTrumpIn5Words — Devlyn Angel (@devlyn_angel) January 12, 2018

Swap phone for fidget spinner #FixTrumpIn5Words — Lets Get Quizical (@Quizical123) January 12, 2018

Teach him the national anthem. #FixTrumpIn5Words — unicorns donuts 🦄🍩 (@UnicornsDonuts) January 12, 2018

Print resignation letter and sign. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Suha (@suhatheblogger) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words

Destroy all of the horcruxes — Manda Posthumously (@ShutUpAmanda) January 12, 2018

Delete his Twitter account now!#FixTrumpIn5Words — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) January 12, 2018

Build a wall around him. #FixTrumpIn5Words — Jake Robison (Unstable Genius)🌐🤨 (@jakerobison1) January 12, 2018

#fixtrumpin5words bring back barack obama please — em (@EMILLYYOO) January 12, 2018

Block, ignore, and delete account #FixTrumpIn5Words — I Remember 2017 (@WeHeart2017) January 12, 2018

#FixTrumpIn5Words



Take away his social media — Laura (@droopiesmom) January 12, 2018