01/12/2018 07:14 am ET

People Are Suggesting How To #FixTrumpIn5Words

"Swap phone for fidget spinner."

By Lee Moran

It’s been quite the roller-coaster ride for President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the last few days alone, Trump has reportedly called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries,” bragged about selling fictitious fighter jets to Norway, scrapped a visit to London, and called himself a “very stable genius.” 

That turmoil is set against the backdrop of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

So, on Friday, Twitter users decided to explore the ways in which they could possibly fix Trump. Here’s a sampling of some of the best #FixTrumpIn5Words posts:

