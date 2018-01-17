Fixing a Broken System: Inability to Access Care, The Plight of Families, and the Uphill Fight for Functional Warm Handoff Programs

I recently published an article proposing how we could legislatively structure tax credits to immediately increase access to quality treatment for substance use disorder and address the opioid crisis (https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/fixing-a-broken-system-inability-to-access-care-the_us_5a5ed9a5e4b0c40b3e59758d). Before going into further detail on the “how” of the subject, allow me to briefly cover the “why.”

What price would you pay for your child to have one more shot at life while you watched them slip further and further away? Would you pay it twice? Three times? Seventeen? That’s the choice American families face every single day whenever someone starts the uphill battle against substance use disorder under the current system. It’s never a matter of whether quality help is available, it’s just a matter of if quality help is affordable. It’s not that we can’t treat the substance use disorder crisis in our country, it’s that we, as a society, still choose not to. It’s not that countless souls couldn’t be turned back from the graveyard at any number of hospital emergency rooms on the way—it’s that, often, they’re simply sent back to the street without a second thought or shred of empathy. The absurdity of our inaction would be laughable if we didn’t have to bury our fellow citizens, by the hundreds, every single day. Don’t let all the beautiful memorial services and pretty flowers fool you, this is a mass grave in which we keep tossing our brothers and sisters. The fact that everyone gets their own epitaph doesn’t atone for the scale of our society’s failure—it just makes that failure more palatable on the surface.

That’s the America we live in, whether you’re willing to acknowledge it yet or not. There is never a waiting list for jail, nor a shortage of taxpayer dollars to cover its cost for decades in some cases. Just think about how outrageous it is that our government will pay upwards of three million dollars to lock a suffering young person with a substance use disorder up for two decades at $75,000 dollars per year after getting caught, but can’t find a dime to help that individual’s family get help for their loved one for years leading up to that point. That’s not tough on crime. That’s fiscally irresponsible even if you are a heartless monster. Similarly, insurance doesn’t insufficiently cover half of quadruple bypass surgery after you pay your deductible and out of pocket max. We don’t consider withholding insulin from a diabetic because, “they’re probably just going to eat cake again.” We don’t offer aspirin instead of chemo for cancer. It’s only with substance use disorder that we take the cheaper to let them die approach to public policy with lip service and hollow promises from our politicians to placate grieving families while the death toll skyrockets year after year.

That’s why we need to fix our broken system.

How we begin the process of solving this complex problem is incredibly simple. Get people with substance use disorders off the streets and into the treatment that they desperately need. It doesn’t require anything beyond common sense to know that people not using drugs while receiving treatment for a substance use disorder are less likely to die from the drugs that they are not currently using than people suffering from an active substance use disorder are from the drugs that they are currently using. If one of us has a reoccurrence of use, send us back to treatment. What about a second reoccurrence of use? Send us back to treatment again. We don’t stop fighting on any other chronic and persistent illness while there’s still a fight left to have. I highly doubt anyone has ever told the spouse of someone whose cancer has come out of remission, “This is the third time she’s had cancer. When is it going to be enough already? You just need to set your boundaries and accept that she’s never going to get better.”

Lastly, we absolutely have to stop pretending that it is too expensive to treat people. It’s too expensive not to. Recovery is cheap. Active addiction is expensive. Help is cheap. Punishment is expensive. Love is cheap. Spite is expensive. The economic impact of substance use disorder in America will exceed one trillion dollars in 2018. As little as a 10% reduction in that figure would pay for every single individual suffering from a substance use disorder to receive some form of clinical support for the entire year, and we would still have money left over to redo the crumbling infrastructure of a few major cities.

Which brings us to legislatively crafting tax credits to fund substance use disorder treatment for every single person who needs it in our country. Tax credits are vastly cheaper than continuing to foot the bill for not properly addressing this crisis in our society, (a crisis, which I might add, we also pay for with taxes) because ER visits cost money, ambulance rides cost money, naloxone costs money, jails cost money, prisons costs money, etc.

Tax credits can be used to support and sustain individuals in recovery at vastly less expensive subacute levels of care for extended periods of time along a comprehensive continuum of care. Not only is this the morally right thing to do and the clinically most effective thing to do—it’s the cheaper thing to do. Most importantly though, tax credits can be legislatively structured so that they can be sold to other industries at a slightly discounted rate to immediately provide resources to treat individuals suffering from substance use disorders. This could effectively fund our public sector and nonprofit treatment facilities, as well as our private sector treatment facilities. This could immediately be used to remove the financial burden from over stretched families and insurance payers alike. This could be used to help pull struggling towns and communities fighting this plague up from underwater. This could be used to save lives.

The day Comcast can buy 1 billion dollars of tax credits for 950 million dollars is the day our markets will go up and our body count will start to come down. The day that Amazon can buy a billion dollars of tax credits for 950 million dollars is the day we can afford treatment for every single citizen who needs it.