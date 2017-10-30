FIXR to Acquire Cashew, the Peer-to-Peer Payment App

A flurry of acquisitions has continued the consolidation in the ticketing and payments market. In April this year, SeatGeek purchased TopTix, funding the deal by raising a $57 million Series D led by Glynn Capital. This followed the distressed sale of Tilt, the social payment and ticketing platform, to Airbnb, a Y Combinator stablemate.

FIXR, the VC-backed student-focused ticketing platform, is set to acquire Cashew, the social payments business, for an undisclosed price. Set up by three Oxford students in 2016, Cashew originally found success with sports teams, societies and other student event organisers at Oxford and Cambridge universities, before spreading to numerous student towns. Cashew co-founder, Jamie Cox, will be joining FIXR’s marketing team, providing assistance as FIXR expands across all of the UK’s universities. The acquisition will consolidate FIXR’s position as the UK’s leading student ticketing provider.

This pattern of recent market entrants making bolt-on acquisitions to turbo charge scale up has prompted traditional ticketing companies to defend their market position and diversify. Ticketmaster acquired Universe in June 2015, while Eventbrite acquired Ticketscript in January this year. Based on this behaviour, it’s a good time to own shares in a ticketing company, as competition for a dwindling number of opportunities drives valuations up.

When Tilt exited the UK student market, FIXR became the go-to platform for student events. The platform currently tickets events in over 35 cities, with upwards of 200,000 active student users. The company’s clients include the Oxford Union, LSE and some of the UK’s biggest student parties. As a startup, the platform claims to empower grass roots event organisers by permitting them to collect money quickly and cheaply.