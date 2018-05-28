Raging Floodwaters Roar Through The Streets Of Maryland Town -- Again

A post shared by Sameera Mukhtar (@sameeramukhtar) on May 27, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

For the second time in two years, devastating flash floods plowed through the streets of a Baltimore suburb on Sunday.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency in Howard County as a major front drenched the Baltimore region, dumping some 7.5 inches of rain on the town in just eight hours. And more rain is forecast.

Ellicott City, Maryland, located about 12 miles west of Baltimore, resides in the valley of the Patapsco River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. The river rose 17.8 feet in two hours on Sunday.

The fast-flowing waters toppled buildings and trees and swept away cars in the historic center of the mill town. In some areas, the floodwaters reached to the second story of buildings, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services reported.

Hundreds of emergency workers scrambled to stabilize power lines, shut down roads and highways and evacuate people trapped in their homes, cars and commercial buildings. Rescue workers from as far away as northern Virginia were called in to help.

In one instance, a wedding party was forced to flee the Main Street Ballroom when the waters burst through the doors.

“It looked like we were in the Titanic or ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’” the bride’s father told The Baltimore Sun.

By Sunday evening, no deaths or injuries had been reported. However, two people died in similar flooding in July 2016.

Some buildings had just finished final renovations from the 2016 flood when they were again gutted by floodwaters. A downtown clock that had survived the last flood and became a symbol of the town’s resilience was toppled on Sunday.

Captured from Instagram: the clock that survived the previous flood and became a symbol of rebuilding and strength for EC has fallen once agin. My heart is breaking 💔💔. #EllicottCity #ECFlood pic.twitter.com/eW8OOnxPkz — Liz (@Ellie_MayT) May 27, 2018

Hogan warned residents to take precautions and protect themselves.

“The immediate focus is ensuring everyone is safe and secure,” Hogan said in a statement. “I strongly urge all Marylanders to monitor the weather, heed all warnings and avoid the affected areas.”

Water is back up, and more rain coming our way. pic.twitter.com/RCMjcIkPFn — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Hogan toured the flooded area on Sunday.

“The place looked terrific” after renovations from the last flood, he told CNN. “It’s just devastating because people have their lives tied up in this and went through a heck of a lot and came back and now they’re starting all over again.”