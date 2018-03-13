HUFFPOST FINDS
03/13/2018 01:58 pm ET

18 Flattering High-Waisted Trousers That Aren't Paper Bag Waist Pants

The comfortable trouser trend that's also flattering.
By Amanda Pena

Though paper bag waist pants are the comfortable trouser trend we’ve been waiting for, it can be difficult to find a pair that are flattering. The bunched fabric draws attention to your tummy area and the fussy material isn’t exactly form fitting. It’s a look that can easily be a hit or miss. What do we love about them? Their high-waist detailing and loose fit.

If you’re looking for a pair of pants that look good one everyone, but aren’t into the paper bag waist pant look, high-waist trousers are for you. 

See below for 18 flattering styles that aren’t paper bag waist pants:

  • 1 High-Rise Pants
    Forever 21
    Get them at Forever 21, $10.
  • 2 Stripe High-Waist Trousers
    Forever 21
    Get them at Forever 21, $35.
  • 3 Extreme High Waisted Drape Wide Leg Dress Pant
    Express
    Get it at Express, $70.
  • 4 CURVE High Waist Pants In Skinny Fit
    ASOS
    Get them at ASOS, $40.
  • 5 High Waisted Mensy Trousers
    Topshop
    Get them at Topshop, $68.
  • 6 Multi Colored Stripe Tapered Pants
    Topshop
    Get them at Topshop, $85.
  • 7 High Waisted Belted Sash Waist Ankle Pant
    Express
    Get them at Express, $70.
  • 8 WAYF Pisa High Waist Crop Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $69.
  • 9 Awning Striped Straight-Leg Trousers
    Forever 21
    Get them at Forever 21, $16.
  • 10 Sam Pant with Pearl Button Detail
    Eloquii
    Get it at Eloquii, $90.
  • 11 Belted Tapered Pants
    Topshop
    Get them at Topshop, $68.
  • 12 Topshop High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $95.
  • 13 Slim-Fit Stretch Trousers
    Mango
    Get them at Mango, $46.
  • 14 WAYF Rennes High Waist Crop Lace Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $89.
  • 15 Pull On Pinstripe Trouser
    Eloquii
    Get it at Eloquii, $80.
  • 16 Pleat Detail Trousers
    Mango
    Get them at Mango, $80.
  • 17 Topshop Cut About Pinstripe Cigarette Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $55.
  • 18 Vince Camuto High-Waist Crop Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $89.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Fashion Trends
18 Flattering High-Waisted Trousers That Aren't Paper Bag Waist Pants
CONVERSATIONS