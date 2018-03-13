18 Flattering High-Waisted Trousers That Aren't Paper Bag Waist Pants

Though paper bag waist pants are the comfortable trouser trend we’ve been waiting for, it can be difficult to find a pair that are flattering. The bunched fabric draws attention to your tummy area and the fussy material isn’t exactly form fitting. It’s a look that can easily be a hit or miss. What do we love about them? Their high-waist detailing and loose fit.
If you’re looking for a pair of pants that look good one everyone, but aren’t into the paper bag waist pant look, high-waist trousers are for you.
See below for 18 flattering styles that aren’t paper bag waist pants:
