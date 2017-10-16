I’ve been guilty of throwing away rotten herbs, old wine, yellowing kale and expired juice. Not any more…now I turn leftovers into FLAVOR CUBES. Before these foods spoil in your fridge, put them in an ice cube tray. They last 6 months in the freezer. Less waste – how cool.

Freezing water is for rookies.

There’s more you can do with ice cube trays.

Here are 8 FLAVOR CUBE ideas:

1. WINE

Simmer with pasta sauce for extra flavor

2. KALE

Puree kale leaves & stems w/ a little coconut water, freeze and add 3-4 to a smoothie

3. FRUIT JUICE

Add to sparkling water for a refreshing #supersoda

4. BREWED COFFEE

Add to iced coffee for a non-watered down AM buzz

5. TOMATO PASTE

Simmer in broth to make an excellent soup base

6. FRESH HERBS

Fill tray w/ herbs, top each cube with 1 tsp. olive oil, freeze and use cubes to sauté veggies

7. CANNED PUMPKIN

Add to hot oatmeal and top w/ pecans, pure maple syrup, and pumpkin spice #fallvibes

8. CANNED COCONUT MILK

Toss into stir-fries to make them more satisfying

FLAVOR CUBES are COOL.

pun intended.

RECIPE: QUAKER KALE FRITTERS

Get in my belly! Fritters made with 100% whole grain oats instead of refined white flour, nice!

I was inspired to create this recipe by Quaker’s More Taste, Less Waste campaign, which launched in partnership with the James Beard Foundation. I used the kale stems + lemon peel to do my part to keep more food in the recipe and have less go to waste.

Make fritters, not waste.

Instead of throwing away veggies that are about to go bad, use this recipe and turn almost-spoiled veggies into fun fritters! Swap the 3 cups of kale for any veggie in your fridge. Enjoy fritters as a snack, appetizer, or as a light lunch on top of a salad. As a good source of fiber, oats may help provide you with energy.

>>> Get the FRITTER RECIPE HERE. <<<

PS: Get more Quaker whole grain oat recipes HERE.