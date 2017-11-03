Flawless Real Talk Prepares For 27 City Tour With Strange Music

Hip-Hops Newest Real Spitter Prepares To Release His 3rd EP In 5 Months And Releases New Sultry Video Featuring Taylor Hing AKA

How old were you when did decided that wanted to pursue music as a career?

I was about 16 years old when I started writing music to express myself. Writing became an outlet for me during my toughest times. It kept me from getting into trouble and gave me a way to release my pain without resorting to violence.

Did you have any prior training as a musician?

I've never had any "real" training. Once I began to structure my thoughts into songs, I taught myself how to engineer and record at home. Studio time was expensive and I was just a kid. I wanted to be able to do music at anytime and the only way to do that was to learn the process through trial and error from start to finish.

Who are some of the artists you looked up to growing up?

Being from the upper east coast I was influenced by New York hip hop. I was always fascinated by the storytelling aspect of music. It showed me music was more than just expression. It was an art form. Like a painting being done before your eyes. As I started to mature, artists like Jay-z and their entrepreneurship motivated me to become more of a businessman. That's when I started my own label. Team RiSE stands for "Respect Is Something Earned", but also represents my home "RI" Rhode Island.

When creating music where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw most of my inspiration from my journey. As we progress, I always want to take things to the next level musically. When I know more people are listening, it makes me feel like I have more to prove with each and every song. Which is also a plus for me because it keeps things exciting and allows me to challenge myself with every line.

"The Vault" is your Third EP that have released in the last five months. How long did it take you finish the project and what is your favorite single off the EP?

"The Vault" is something we created for the fans. It's longer than the previous EP's (Against It All & Going Up) because it consists of unreleased, new, and fan favorite material. With streaming taking over the way music is being consumed, we wanted to release some of the fan favorites that weren't on the streaming services. Combined with the new music we had, it became the powerful 20 track EP titled "The Vault".

You are going on tour with Strange Music Artist Stevie Stone in 27 cities in 35 days across the country. Can you tell us how this opportunity came about and will you be in the studio with Stevie on tour?

Strange Music and I have a great relationship. My first national tour was with Tech N9ne and we did 48 cities across the country. Since then, I've done numerous tours with them and got the opportunity to meet Stevie Stone on one of the runs. We developed a respect for each other and always spoke about doing a tour together. He called me over the summer and we made it happen! I'm sure we will be doing some music on the road.

Who are some of the other artists that you would like to work with?

Man. There are so many artists that I have respect for. J Cole is absolutely one of them. He has been successful without having to cater to what's "in" or what's "now". Allowing his music to represent him and his brand. I feel like music comes from within so if an artist is switching their craft in order to appeal to the current trend I can't really have respect for that. I want to work with artists that are still treating this as an art. Artists that are offering the listener more than just something to move to. Life lessons, motivation, and inspiration are all things you can find in my music.

Where do you see your career this time next year?

I like to look at things more on a day to day basis. I stopped thinking about the overall picture and started focusing on what I was going to do at the moment to get closer. Setting small goals to help me keep the progression into perspective. Trying to do it all at once becomes overwhelming and can discourage you. So I only focus on what I can control, today.

