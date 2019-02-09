Ex-Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has suffered vocal cord damage after undergoing emergency open heart surgery last week.

Buckingham’s wife, Kristen, said that while the rock legend “and his heart are doing well,” it remains unclear whether or not the damage to his vocal cords is permanent, though she is “hopeful it is not.”

“Needless to say, all touring and shows currently scheduled have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely,” she wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

The 69-year-old, who helped propel Fleetwood Mac to international fame by writing and singing such notable hits as “Go Your Own Way” and “Tusk”, was kicked off the band’s world tour last year without any formal explanation.

In October, Buckingham announced he was suing his former bandmates for his dismissal, claiming that he should still be entitled to his share of tour revenues because he still wants to be in the group.