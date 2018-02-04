Flight Attendant Told Eagles Fans To 'Tone It Down' -- They Didn't

A Spirit Airlines flight full of Philadelphia Eagles fans, heading from Los Angeles, Calif., to Philadelphia, Pa., appeared to be getting a bit rowdy Friday evening ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl. The flight attendant took to the loud speaker to tell the passengers to “tone it down a little bit.”

“I know you’re excited,” he continued in a video posted to Twitter by one passenger.

Eagles fans booed the crew’s instructions and instead broke out into the team’s fight song, singing “Fly, Eagles, fly, on the way to victory!”

Among those passengers was Eagles fan Tony Hermosillo of Lawndale California (responsible for the above video), who traveled to Philadelphia to watch the big game with the home team fans.

“The mood was amazing,” Hermosillo told CNN. “Everyone was friendly and excited.”