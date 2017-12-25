Watch These Flight Attendants Stun Travelers With Beautiful Christmas Tunes

From America to Australia, flight attendants around the world helped holiday travelers reach their destinations.

Two women in particular made sure passengers were serenaded with Christmas music along the way.

Virgin Australia flight attendant Bethany Stagg stunned travelers as she sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” last week to passengers sitting in the airline’s Melbourne, Australia, lounge.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines flight attendant Charise Miles sang “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” over the holiday weekend to travelers in Houston, Texas.

“I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays,” Miles, 42, told ABC News. “In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas.”