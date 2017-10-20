Flipping The Script

One of the great temptations for LGBT fans of musical theatre is to take songs that have either faded from memory or been taken for granted and switch the gender identity of the characters who sing them. Since 2006, video clips from Broadway Backwards (which began as a grassroots concert) have been floating around YouTube to great acclaim.

Not only has this annual fundraising event been performed in a Broadway theatre since 2010, Broadway Backwards is now produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to jointly benefit BC/EFA and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York. Its artistic theme is clearly defined as a celebration “where men sing songs originally written for women and vice versa. In doing so, gay and lesbian stories are told through the great songs of musical theatre and sung by our favorite Broadway performers.”

The inverted gender approach to Broadway songs depicted in the above videos is a source of sophisticated entertainment for some while others struggle to move past deeply ingrained gender norms previously associated with these musical numbers. Whereas "gender reassignment" thinking is a stretch for some people, anthropomorphism is not. According to Wikipedia:

“Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities. It is considered to be an innate tendency of human psychology. Personification is the related attribution of human form and characteristics to abstract concepts such as nations, emotions and natural forces like seasons and the weather. Both have ancient roots as storytelling and artistic devices. Most cultures have traditional fables with anthropomorphized animals as characters. People have also routinely attributed human emotions and behavioral traits to wild as well as domestic animals.”

Thus, it has long been accepted practice to regard a ship as female ("She nearly capsized in heavy squalls") or to refer to domesticated animals as "fur babies" or "my children." However, people who actually grow up around wild animals tend to look at them from a very different perspective. In these two songs from 1955's Plain and Fancy and 1957's New Girl in Town, one encounters fanciful and cynical views of farm life as seen through the eyes of those who have actually lived on a farm.

"The sense of community is on the rise but it still has to push through an old set of morals that fears our soulful revolution. We have been pushed down, taught to think less of ourselves, and that has made us feel like Animals. Now, as we look around at an Obama Nation, we start to feel our own revolution beginning and, hey, it feels good. This is the exact time we need to remember Animal Farm, for we too, thrust into a leadership position, are susceptible to that very addictive drug of power. 'But we're the good guys! We're noble and evolved,' you say? I say, 'I think I've heard that somewhere before.' This is an Animal Farm for us."

Poster art for The Farm

In real life, we're used to seeing people act like pigs. However, watching pigs act like people can be quite unnerving when their behavior holds a mirror up to contemporary society. In his reworking of Orwell's 1945 critique of Stalinism and other forms of totalitarian oppression, Tracy focused on such characters as:

(Photo by: Cheshire Isaacs) Tierra Allen (Napoleon) in rehearsal for The Farm

(Photo by: Cheshire Isaacs) Tierra Allen (Napoleon), Dameion Brown (Boxer), and Stephanie Prentice (Bluebell) appear in The Farm

(Photo by: Cheshire Isaacs) Moses (Dezi Solèy) with the other animals on The Farm

Working on a unit set designed by Randy Wong-Westbrooke with costumes by Miyuki Bierlein, lighting by Stephanie Anne Johnson, and sound design by Kristoffer Barrera, members of TheatreFIRST's ensemble deliver deeply moving performances. Among the most notable are Dameion Brown as Boxer, Dezi Solèy as Moses, Laura Espino as Mollie, and Stephanie Prentice as Bluebell. In smaller roles, Molly O'Brien shines as Snowball, along with Anna Joham's Clover, and Dean Koya's Benjamin.

While it might be tempting to assume that Tierra Allen's power-hungry portrayal of Napoleon resembles Steve Bannon, I saw a closer and far more odious parallel to the loathsome Stephen Miller, a rabid 32-year-old Republican policy adviser who is easily corrupted by his proximity to power without understanding the dangerously misguided nature of his emphatically self-righteous decisions.

(Photo by: Cheshire Isaacs) TheatreFIRST's ensemble in a scene from The Farm

Performances of The Farm continue at the Live Oak Theatre in Berkeley through November 11 (click here for tickets).

A scene from Shepherdess of the Glaciers

Directed and produced by Christiane Mordelet and Stanzin Dorjai Gya, this new documentary follows a shepherdess named Tsering as she tends to her flock of 300 sheep and pashmina goats at altitudes greater than 16,000 feet. With only a small transistor radio to connect Tsering to the outside world, she must protect her animals from hungry wolves, snow leopards, and hawks while trying to keep herself warm on the area's icy slopes.

Tsering is the lonely star of Shepherdess of the Glaciers

Tsering's lifestyle (documented by her brother, Stanzin Dorjai Gya over the course of four seasons) offers an intimate look at a mountain culture that is disappearing due to increasing modernization while the area is beginning to feel the effects of climate change. What sets this film apart from similar documentaries is the stark, unforgiving terrain (long shots reduce Tsering's animals to tiny dots on a steep mountainside) and the hardships of a lifestyle in which one's only option to warm up transistor radio batteries involves the use of a campfire.