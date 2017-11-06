WEIRD NEWS
Florida Church Apologizes For Accidental Innuendo On Its Sign

To err is human, but to forgive might have to wait until the laughter dies down.

Oh, Lord.

A church in Edgewater, Florida, is begging for forgiveness after posting a message that some ― well, most ― people interpreted as being sexual in nature.

Last week, the Bella Vista Baptist Church posted a message on an outdoor sign that read, “Forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit.”

An Instagram user who goes by the name Catherine306098 posted a photo of the sign with the comment, “I think someone is a little mad at their wife.”

Although the message could be considered an oral sex innuendo, church officials insist they meant nothing vulgar.

Representatives of the church told Orlando TV station WKMG the sign was “completely innocent” and was “intended as encouragement to forgive.” 

The church removed the message and told the station, “We apologize if anyone was offended.”

