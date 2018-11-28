Florida Couple Accused Of Disemboweling Man On Thanksgiving

A Florida woman and her boyfriend are accused of disemboweling her estranged husband with a sword on Thanksgiving morning.

Police arrested Amanda Ramsey, 30, and her boyfriend, Louis Rosas Nunez, 22, in Volusia County on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and false imprisonment, authorities said.

According to WFTV in Orlando, a Rockledge resident called police on Nov. 22 and reported seeing a naked 33-year-old Jackie Ramsey III stumble out of a Carolina Avenue residence while hugging his exposed intestines.

“He’s like, ‘Man, I’m fixin’ to die. I’m fixin’ to die,’” eyewitness Jonathan Cannon told WFTV. “I’m like, ‘No, you’re not going to die. You’re OK. Everything’s OK.’”

WFTV reported Jackie Ramsey was attacked with a sword and then later airlifted to an area hospital.

“He’s holding on,” Rockledge Police Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth told Florida Today on Tuesday. “He’s somebody with a will to live.”

Authorities have not commented on the exact circumstances of the incident.

Amanda Ramsey’s mother, Penny Petro, told WFTV her daughter took her grandchildren to visit Jackie Ramsey on Thanksgiving and an argument ensued when he asked for more time with his kids.

“He left and got a butcher knife, some kind of knife, and was attacking her,” Petro said.

But Seyferth told Florida Today investigators do not believe the attack was a case of self-defense and they suspect Amanda Ramsey and Nunez planned to kill her husband.

“We were able to finally speak with the victim, and his story and their story didn’t match,” the deputy chief said. “Between interviews and evidence, we know it’s premeditated.”

The couple is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.