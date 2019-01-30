Florida Man Reportedly Kills Parents, Brother After Sending $200,000 To European Cam Girl

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his mother, father and brother after wiring a Bulgarian cam girl $200,000 that he stole from them.

The family members of Grant Amato, 29, were found dead in their home in Chuluota, Florida, on Friday after a co-worker reported Amato’s brother, Cody Amato, didn’t show up for work that day, ClickOrlando reported.

Grant Amato of Chuluota, Florida, is accused of killing his parents and brother.

Cody Amato’s girlfriend told the police that there had been problems in the family with Grant Amato in the months leading up to the killings, according to the arrest report. She said her boyfriend had even told her that he believed his brother might kill him.

Additionally, the report notes that after the parents, Chad and Margaret Amato, found out Grant Amato wired exorbitant sums of money to a woman on a Bulgarian adult website called Cam Girls, they made him check into a 60-day internet and sex addiction program, according to ClickOrlando. The arrest report indicates that he had been in contact with the woman since June 2018 and had given her $200,000 that he stole from his family. He checked into a rehabilitation facility in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 22 and checked out on Jan. 4.

His parents found out he was still in contact with the Bulgarian woman and kicked him out of the home on Jan. 24. The next day, his family members were found dead with “execution style” wounds, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office crime scene analysts.

Sultan Cir. homicide victims have been identified as, Chad Amato, 59, Margaret Amato, 51, and Cody Amato, 31. Grant Amato is no longer in investigative detention but is cooperating. Investigators continue to gather evidence and remain confident this was not a random act. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 27, 2019

Grant Amato was detained for questioning on Saturday, was released the next day, then was arrested early Monday, ClickOrlando reports.

Amato later told authorities different stories, one of which involved a “heated argument” with his father on Thursday night about the cam girl. In another, he said he saw police cars and a news van in the neighborhood and instead of going home went to a local Panera Bread to check his phone to see if his parents came up in “top news stories.” Investigators asked him why he didn’t go home “to check on his family,” to which he said, “I just didn’t want to know,” BuzzFeed reports.