Teen Survivors Of Florida Shooting To March On Washington For Gun Law Reform

A group of students who survived the Wednesday mass shooting at a Florida high school are organizing a nationwide march to demand lawmakers make ending gun violence a priority.

The “March For Our Lives” is planned for March 24 in Washington, D.C., with sister marches expected to break out in other major cities across the country, five students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School announced on Sunday during several TV appearances.

“People are saying that it’s not time to talk about gun control, and we can respect that,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Here’s the time: March 24,” Kasky continued. “In every single city, we are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives. This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about the adults. We feel neglected. At this point, you’re either with us or you’re against us.”

A 19-year-old former student has confessed to using an assault-style rifle to open fire Wednesday at the high school in Parkland, killing 17 people and injuring over a dozen others. Many students at the school, located roughly 40 miles north of Miami, have spoken out since the massacre, pleading with politicians to take action on gun violence.

“We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” Kasky said Sunday on CNN. “We have our lives on the line here. At the end day, that is what is going to be bringing us to victory and to making some sort of right out of this tragedy. This is about us begging for our lives.”

The future of our country are those children that are currently dying because politicians refuse to take action. David Hogg, senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Four other classmates joined Kasky on Sunday: David Hogg, Alex Wind, Jaclyn Corin, and Emma Gonzalez, who delivered a powerful speech Saturday at a rally for gun control in Fort Lauderdale.

Gonzalez begged Congress to “please stop allowing us to be gunned down in our hallways” during an appearance with her fellow students on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We want students to be at that march and to be with us,” Gonzalez said. “We want to be with those students who we didn’t understand their pain before and it’s all too tragic that we all have to understand the same pain now.”

David Hogg, a senior at the school, slammed lawmakers who receive financial contributions from special interest groups such as the National Rifle Association, a pro-gun organization that has donated millions of dollars to lawmakers over the years.

“Our elected officials need to get together, overcome their political differences, and get some things done because they need to save the future of our country,” Hogg told Fox News’ Chris Wallace. “And the future of our country are those children that are currently dying because politicians refuse to take action and continue to take money from the special interest groups.”