10/29/2018 06:28 pm ET

Florida Man Turns Himself Into Human Boat Trailer Hitch

An unidentified man in Sebring was photographed in the trunk of a car holding on to a boat trailer for at least a few blocks.
By David Moye

A man in Florida may lack common sense, but he makes up for it in ingenuity.

Over the weekend, an unidentified man in Sebring was photographed sitting in the trunk of a car using his hands to hold a boat trailer for at least a few blocks, according to WFLA TV.

The woman who photographed him told the station she did not know the speed of the car he was in, since she followed him for only about 45 seconds, according to The Orlando Sentinel﻿﻿.

Despite the obvious risks of such a maneuver, so far, there have been no reports of a boat becoming unhitched from a human in Sebring.

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
