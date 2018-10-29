Florida Man Turns Himself Into Human Boat Trailer Hitch

A man in Florida may lack common sense, but he makes up for it in ingenuity.

Over the weekend, an unidentified man in Sebring was photographed sitting in the trunk of a car using his hands to hold a boat trailer for at least a few blocks, according to WFLA TV.

The woman who photographed him told the station she did not know the speed of the car he was in, since she followed him for only about 45 seconds, according to The Orlando Sentinel﻿﻿.