Florida Man Threatens To Kill Neighbor With 'Kindness' — The Name Of His Machete

Santa Rosa Jail Bryan Stewart, of Milton, Florida, was arrested Jan. 10 after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a machete.

A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor with kindness.

It’s not what you’d think: “Kindness” is what the 30-year-old suspect, Bryan Stewart, calls his machete, according to police.

Stewart, of Milton, was arrested on Thursday for an incident that allegedly happened Wednesday evening.

It began when two of Stewart’s neighbors went to the suspect’s house, concerned about yelling and banging that had come from the home all day, according to the Pensacola News-Journal.

Stewart came out of the house with an arm raised holding the machete ― which had the word “kindness” written on it. One of the neighbors stepped in front of the other to block the blade and suffered a half-inch cut on his left hand.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department was called, and deputies arrived and arrested Stewart.

They said that Stewart’s breath smelled of alcohol and he had to be stunned with a Taser before he was put inside the patrol car, according to Orlando TV station WOFL.

Police also said he had to be hobbled after kicking inside the car and banging his head, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.