Just as students around the country were preparing another walkout against gun violence on Friday morning, a 19-year-old man shot a 17-year-old student at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida.

Marion County, where the high school is located, canceled school for the rest of the day. Students had planned protests there, a Marion school board member confirmed to CNN, but gun violence had ironically stymied their efforts.

The attack occurred exactly 19 years to the day after two teens shot 13 people at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. It also comes at a moment when student activists, most of whom weren’t yet born at the time of the Columbine tragedy, are stirring up momentum for gun policy reform.

Authorities have a suspect in custody, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office representative told HuffPost. Forest High’s school resource officer responded after hearing shots fired around 8:30 a.m. and had detained the suspect within around three minutes, Sheriff Billy Wood told reporters at a press conference.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the shooter was not a fellow student.

The shooting has shaken the community. Jake Mailhiot, a 16-year-old Forest High student, shared an image of his heavily barricaded classroom door with News4JAX:

CHILLING PHOTO - 16-year-old Jake Mailhiot at Forest High School took this photo after students and a teacher barricaded themselves in their psychology class during today's school shooting. https://t.co/gokOThOQTp pic.twitter.com/rnW4kNT9jf — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 20, 2018

In other places around the country, students walked out of class at 10 a.m. local time.

A Connecticut teen organized the recent demonstrations, aiming to keep the American public’s focus on gun violence more than two months after a shooter left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It’s the third major student-led protest since the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas.

Ocala is located around four hours north of Parkland by car in a state with some of the nation’s most lax gun laws.

Although organizers of Friday’s walkout expect students at around 2,500 schools nationwide to participate, overall turnout is expected to be smaller than a similar event staged March 14, on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting. At some schools, students are encouraged to take other action, too, by registering (or pre-registering) to vote and contacting their representatives.