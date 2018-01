Ahead of the approaching “winter hurricane” about to hit most of the U.S. East Coast, Floridians woke up Wednesday morning to something that’s very rare in the Sunshine State.

brennanjuhan/Twitter

Yep, that’s snow. In Florida. Residents in the northern part of the state, around the capital of Tallahassee, posted videos and photos of the rare sight this morning.

See more images of snow in Florida below.

Waking up to snow in Florida today has been the highlight of my year so far! Yay snow! ❄️☃️#snowinFL pic.twitter.com/a5mBWwp9g3 — Jessica Katz (@jessflnative) January 3, 2018

Snow in the Sunshine State? You better believe it. Deep freeze in the southern U.S. brings snow to Tallahassee, #Florida. https://t.co/U3ScqbUeP8 pic.twitter.com/o1XHUoNhpt — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) January 3, 2018