GRAPHIC VIDEO: Florida Man Flung From Car During Horrific Toll Plaza Crash

A Florida man managed to survive a horrific crash at a toll plaza in which he was flung from the vehicle in a scene that was caught on surveillance video.

Amazingly, he survived the June 3 accident.

Footage from the toll plaza in St. Cloud, just south of Orlando, shows a car slam into a barrier, ejecting a 25-year-old passenger. He flies through the air and lands motionless next to one of the toll booths, roughly 20 feet away.

The driver and four passengers ― including the man who was ejected ― were all treated at a hospital and released, according to WESH, the NBC affiliate in Orlando.

The extent of the injuries are not clear.

Fox 13 in Miami said the driver, 23-year-old Steven Dos Santos, was fatigued at the time of the accident. Inside Edition said he was cited for careless driving and that police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

The passenger was not identified.

“Watching this video is proof that getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while fatigued and drowsy can have dangerous, and sometimes deadly, consequences,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles wrote on Facebook.

The agency is urging motorists not to hit the road without proper sleep.

“If you are having difficulty focusing, frequent blinking or heavy eyelids, pull over in a safe place to rest before continuing to drive,” the department wrote.

A study released by AAA earlier this year blamed drowsy driving for up to 10 percent of all auto accidents.