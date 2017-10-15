Flowers Worldwide, Part 3, Pacific Islands - From the Aleutians to Pitcairn to Robinson Crusoe Island: Bloody Well Blooming on the Looney Front

Following on from last week’s South Pacific Islands today’s blog visits the more remote corners of the vast ocean, from the Aleutians, to Pitcairn Island, home of the Bounty mutineers, to Robinson Crusoe Island in Chile’s Juan Fernandez archipelago, where Alexander Selkirk spent more than four years of total human solitude in the late 1700’s after being marooned there by his shipmates.
ALEUTIAN ISLANDS
Unalaska, Dutch Harbor
False Pass
Izembek
PITCAIRN ISLAND
SOLOMON ISLANDS
Guadalcanal
Makira
Choiseul
Vangunu
CHILE
Chiloe Island
Robinson Crusoe Island, Juan Fernandez Archipelago
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: Now to the Atlantic islands south of the Equator - St. Helena, Ascension and Fernando de Noronha]
By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B
00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
And: Bussing The Amazon: On The Road With The Accidental Journalist; available with free excerpts on Kindle and in print version at https://www.amazon.com/Bussing-Amazon-Road-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00KNCGD9M
CONVERSATIONS