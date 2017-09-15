Twitter users piled on Floyd Mayweather after he defended President Donald Trump’s crude comments about assaulting women.
In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the retired 40-year-old boxer said Trump just spoke “like a real man spoke” when he talked about grabbing women by their genitalia during the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride.
“People don’t like the truth,” said Mayweather, who was sentenced to serve three months in jail and fined $2,500 in connection with a 2010 domestic violence incident.
“Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right?” he added, per The Washington Post.
Mayweather visited with Trump last November following the president’s election victory and attended the inauguration. He also agreed with the president’s defense that the “Access Hollywood” interview comments were just “locker room talk.”
“So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk,” said Mayweather. “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy. And?’”
Mayweather's statements sparked outrage online
