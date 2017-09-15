Twitter users piled on Floyd Mayweather after he defended President Donald Trump’s crude comments about assaulting women.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the retired 40-year-old boxer said Trump just spoke “like a real man spoke” when he talked about grabbing women by their genitalia during the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride.

“Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right?” he added, per The Washington Post.

Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016

Mayweather visited with Trump last November following the president’s election victory and attended the inauguration. He also agreed with the president’s defense that the “Access Hollywood” interview comments were just “locker room talk.”

“So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk,” said Mayweather. “I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy. And?’”

Mayweather’s statements sparked outrage online, with many tweeters calling him out for misogyny:

Given Mayweather's past this is the least surprising thing ever. https://t.co/9WSxsO9o1q — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather is garbage. In other breaking news: water is wet. Donald Trump is a giant cheeto ass. No one is surprised. — 🌹 (@malecbooo) September 15, 2017

So Floyd Mayweather agrees with Donald Trump's view on women, I guess pigs travel in packs. #MAGA #RESIST pic.twitter.com/xig2HVKfOh — John R. Caravella (@Dr_J_Fever) September 14, 2017

Mayweather's defense of Trump is just as misogynistic and sexist as we all expected from a domestic abuser. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 14, 2017

Trump and Mayweather are the very definition of egotistical men who only care about themselves. — Victoria (@thevicvac) September 15, 2017

When it comes to speaking about interacting with women, I feel Floyd Mayweather is one of the few people less qualified than Trump... pic.twitter.com/gMELfPwgyl — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather agreeing with Trump is like the devil agreeing with Satan. Same person different name. — Jewels22 (@JAG2822) September 15, 2017

After Mayweather's thoughts on Trump's "locker room" talk, I have no respect for him anymore and I dislike him officially. — Ishmam™ (@Ishmam_07) September 15, 2017

Floyd Mayweather twitter and Donald Trump twitter are about to combine and it's sure to end the world. — Ryan King (@Ryanwtking) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather remains a garbage fire https://t.co/wE4G3V14zm — Bill Baer 🌹 (@Baer_Bill) September 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather lost all my respect for cosigning with Donald Trump on his "grab her by the pussy" comment..of all people too..smdh!! — A$AP Blanc (@MrJBlanc) September 14, 2017