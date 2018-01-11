Floyd Mayweather Confuses #MeToo Movement In The Most Ignorant Way

Men’s Health: We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

Mayweather: The who?

MH: The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

Mayweather: Oh. ’Coz when you say “me too,” my thing was this, when somebody be like, “I got a Rolls Royce,” I be like “me too.” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

MH: This is a very different...

Mayweather: Well, I didn’t know! I didn’t know. My “Me Too” movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

MH: I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before.

Mayweather: Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.