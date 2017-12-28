Focus on Your Financial Health in 2018 with These 3 Tips

“Living paycheck to paycheck is the new way of life for U.S. workers,” Mike Erwin, a spokesman for CareerBuilder explained to CBS Money Watch. “It’s not just one salary range. It’s pretty much across the board, and it’s trending in the wrong direction.” A recent CareerBuilder survey has shown that as many as 8 out of 10 Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, just barely earning enough to make ends meet. This lifestyle trend is costly, forcing many families to accumulate debt and struggle to manage unexpected costs, like vehicle repairs or a broken down water heater. And even those who make six-figure salaries are not immune to this disturbing cycle; the high cost of living in some areas of the country (coupled with our culture of consumerism) can leave even the relatively affluent just as cash-poor as lower income families. All signs point to the number of Americans living “on the financial edge” continuing to grow, CBS indicated in its 2017 report. The American debt burden is reaching crisis-level proportions, with 1 in every 50 households carrying more than $20,000 in revolving credit card debt alone, according to Market Watch. But that credit card debt is only the tip of the iceberg, with mortgages, student loan debt, car loans, and miscellaneous personal loans accounting for an even larger percentage of the average American’s total debt.