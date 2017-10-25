Followback: Can This New Site Gain You More Followers?

Since its inception over a decade ago, there are new and innovative strategies for gaining followers on social media. The algorithms and metrics have changed the way people and brands engage on social media. Gone are the days of new and organic followers, especially on platforms like Instagram. Even brands have changed their strategy regarding how they use social media to advertise.

According to Harvard Business Review, this early form of branded content worked well because the entertainment media were oligopolies, so cultural competition was limited. The problem companies face is structural, not creative. Big companies organize their marketing efforts as the antithesis of art worlds, in what I have termed brand bureaucracies. They excel at coordinating and executing complex marketing programs across multiple markets around the world. But this organizational model leads to mediocrity when it comes to cultural innovation.

Actor Nick Cannon also stated that he felt that social media was taking his content and brand and making money from it. In a recent Instagram post, he stated that he was no longer using social media. His reasoning was that social media profits off of the lives of celebrities for free. “I wasn’t making no money from Instagram,” he said in an interview.”Instagram is making all this money, all these billions. They’re making so much money and we’re just offering our personal lives up.”

According to the founders of Followback wants to do something different. They are a company that is committed to helping you gain authentic followers. Followback is a website where people can get paid by others to follow, like, comment or post on social media. Contrary to what you may think, it’s social engagement that is the true currency of the internet. More than ever, people are moving away from traditional media and migrating to the internet. Instagram has 700 million monthly users, while Facebook has a staggering 2 billion. As a result, companies spend large amounts of money advertising online to a generation that was raised on Adblock. Meanwhile, typical users are chasing the elusive viral dream attempt to craft the perfect tweet or video that will make them the next social media sensation.

While there are countless services offering fake likes, followers, and shares to let you pretend people care about what you post, there is simply no substitute for the real thing, both from a financial standpoint and for personal satisfaction. Having 100,000 Twitter or Instagram followers looks cool, but if most of them are bots, what are you really accomplishing? Fortunately, this cool new startup wants to offer a game changing new strategy.