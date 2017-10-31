Following Panama City's Oyster Trail

Some of the best oysters you can have are Apalachicola. These large oysters strike a balance of briny and sweet. While you can certainly eat them raw, regulars at the restaurants on the Panama City Oyster trail like to have theirs baked with cheese, bacon and garlic butter. Charbroiled is another tasty option.

Panama City isn’t just a hub for the Oyster trail. It is home to the 2016 U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion, Honor Allen. A native of Panama City, Allen started shucking oysters at age 18. Shucking about 1,000 oysters per day, he earned a top spot in the International Oyster Opening Championship in Ireland.

Here are my picks for best places to stop on the Panama City Oyster Trail

Glen Bowling They shuck your oysters in front of you at Gene’s, a well-established oyster shack in Panama City

Gene’s - Built in 1910, Gene’s Oyster Bar is literally, just a bar. The only seating is at the 13 bar stools that line the bar where oysters are shucked as you watch. On the outskirts of Panama City, this doesn’t stop loyal patrons from frequenting Gene’s over and over. Here you’ll find all ages and races getting along in perfect harmony. Know before you go: bring cash as credit cards are not accepted here.

Glen Bowling Sip on French 75 while you slurp those oysters at Patsy’s.

Patsy’s - Located on Main Street, downtown is Patsy’s, with a New Orleans flair. Raw oysters are huge, so you’ll only need to order half a dozen of those per couple. But definitely order the chargrilled with garlic butter (see picture at the top of the article). A muffuletta sandwich is the perfect NOLA addition to your meal. The wine selection is much better than other surrounding restaurants and cocktails are well made. Plus, if you are a sports fan, you can catch the latest game on the large screen. Patsy’s has all kinds of movie posters throughout the restaurant.

Glen Bowling Hunt’s Oyster Bar is quite popular with both locals and visitors in Panama City.

Hunt’s - Probably the most popular and commercial of all restaurants on the oyster trail is Hunt’s Oyster Bar. The no frills spot has waits for hours of people wanting to get a taste of their oysters, 6 different ways. However, little known souther gem is the grouper throats. They are not available everywhere, but quite delicious and affordable.