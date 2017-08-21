What if “Moonrise Kingdom” director Wes Anderson made a film about making s’mores? What about a waffle movie, created by the action-loving “Transformers” auteur Michael Bay?

Food stylist David Ma has playfully envisioned the answers to those questions in his new “Food Films” series, which “reimagines recipe videos in the style of famous directors,” according to its YouTube description.

Ma said he created the four short films in the series, which have attracted hundreds of thousands of views since last week, “to bring some charm, irreverence, and silliness into the world of familiar overhead recipe videos,” according to IndieWire.

Watch the clips below.