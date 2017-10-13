Food Hacks for Weight Loss

It’s another beautiful, fall day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I have a couple more client appointments for the day before having yet another softball game tonight. While tonight’s matchup isn’t for a team I normally play for, I sometimes get asked to fill in, so if that means avoiding a more typical workout in exchange for playing the sport I love, then I’m all in!

Anyway, I was at Whole Foods last week, and I came across some ranch-flavored kale chips. I know, I know — It sounds disgusting, but I remembered having some back in February when I was at an airport, and they were actually pretty good! Being that I need to go grocery shopping at some point in the next couple of days and I’m a little low on food around the house, I decided to open up these bad boys and give them a try. Like their competitor’s product, this is pretty damn good!

Since I started my Holiday Jump Start Program about a week-and-a-half ago, one of the recurring themes of questions I’ve been asked has been about finding adequate substitutes for regular fare that won’t normally do your health or your weight loss efforts any good. These kale chips are just one small example of a healthier choice out there that won’t do any damage to me staying at the top of my game. The same goes for you, too! Rather than completely go cold turkey on foods you’ve been eating regularly for decades, simply substitute a healthier version of those for what you’d been eating, and reap the benefits of healthier eating!!

Below you’ll find my Top 7 favorite food substitutions that I both recommend to clients, and use myself. I’ve added hyperlinks to the top-rated brands of these on Amazon and/or their respective websites, so you can easily order the ones that suit your fancy:

1) Bread -> Paleo Bread, or my Gluten-Free Bread Recipe. Both are grain, dairy, lactose and soy-free, which reduces your chances of inflammation and weight retention.

2) Candy Bar -> Quest Bar. I Subscribe & Save the Cookies n’ Cream flavor on Amazon every month. These are indispensable for me, as I’m often on the go between business meetings and client appointments through out the day, and I don’t have time to eat a meal between the hours of 8 AM — 8 PM.

3) Ice Cream -> Arctic Zero tends to be the best ice cream brand out there, and from the flavors I’ve tried, it’s not too bad. Despite this being a better option, please minimize consumption of this ice cream, as well, due to its high sugar content.

4) Pasta -> Pasta Zero. Grain-free, and a low-carb substitute for the inflammatory frankengrain that makes its way into our grocery stores!

5) Potato Chips -> Kale Chips. Just talked about these, and you can check out the ingredients for yourself above! I feel like a kid eating Dorito’s again ;-)

6) Rice -> Try my Cauliflower Couscous recipe in my Healthy Recipe Book. Trader Joe’s also occasionally sells its own brand of cauliflower rice, though it has soy in it, which I’m not high on. While soy won’t necessarily hinder your weight loss efforts, it can hinder your health, so definitely cut back on soy consumption across the board. Either way you get it, cauliflower rice is incredibly easy to make, and it tastes better (in my opinion!) than the ‘real’ thing!

7) Soda -> Zevia. I’ve recommended this to a few clients as of late, and after one of them allowed me to try a can, I’ve been hooked! When I was younger (and much heavier!), I was a BIG soda drinker, and while I don’t crave it anymore, it’s nice to know that there’s something out there that’s naturally sweetened with stevia, and doesn’t really have anything too harmful in it.

