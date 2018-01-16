For Folks That Need More Witnesses and Less Yes Men (Or Women)

It’s 3:53 pm.

I’m two weeks behind on my New Year’s resolutions. They’ve taken the form of an underused planner, an unread Harvard Business Review, and a new fiction book I have yet to turn the pages of. They’re deep in my bag, covered by today’s student assessments.

“I’ll get to it.”

My best friend isn’t taking this for an answer. Her consistent get-to-it manifests in several different ways: memes, emojis, get-your-sh*t-together texts, calls with a smirk in her tone, and the occasional surprise visit.

Yesterday, she chose the latter. She insisted I meet her at Target to stroll the aisles for office items that were reflective of me and my new business. I run my fingers along mustard alarm clocks, gold file folders, and recycled calendars with no enthusiasm. She snaps me out of my downward spiral into imposter syndrome.

“Girl. Who are you?”

I raise my eyebrows and say something about being tired. She rolls her eyes and continues to pick up things that remind me of someone I used to know, “What about this? It has a yellow trim.”

She’s enticed me with my favorite color and I’m slightly interested. She takes the object back, slams it in the cart, and puts her foot down, “Erica, you have you a business and you’ve secured your first office. This is all you’ve ever wanted. The woman I know would be dancing through the aisles, filling her cart, and yelling hallelujah through the store.”

She’s right. Inside the depths of a fly bag I bought on clearance are remnants of me. I was stationary obsessed, organized as hell, and I was reading three books and dozens of articles a week.

I think about where that woman has gone. She disappeared somewhere between initiating her services, making the choice to balance it with other endeavors, and eradicating self-care. She is residing in the intentional and sometimes forgetful practice of loving herself enough to sleep and say no. She is smiling in between the journal pages that have yet to see her.

She’s around.

This is the notion that my best friend presses against me, every time she sees my face. She, goddess of small thoughts, will stand in the midst of an Atlantic Terminal Target crowd and tell me to pause. She will force me to reflect. She will cite evidence, like my students on short-response day, and tell me stories of a shero that wasn’t afraid of anything that came between her and changing the world for children.

She is a witness.

She is not a yes woman.

As a multitalented individual, I’ve always been surrounded by people that love my art but negated to give me constructive criticism. As an artist, I yearned to grow. This was diminished by the fact that I was always surrounded by folks that would nod their heads and smile, offering superficial statements that were the equivalent of a one-word text.

Dope.

Great.

Fire.

I longed for witnesses: Folks that’d seen my craft on the lips of another or who’d seen me do the “impossible,” before. As I got older, these people emerged. They’re family members, close friends, significant others, and sometimes someone who’s been watching all along—yet I never knew.

I’ve been a director at one of the country’s largest non-profits, I’ve taught in all types of classrooms, I’ve brought on funders utilizing the wonders of my scholars, I’ve designed curriculum that has left children in awe, and here I was---a decade in the game, mentors abundant, awards under my belt, and my business thriving...

Still--I could not see myself.

My witnesses are mirrors.

They are eyes that have seen me conquer the inevitable. They are reminders of what was and what is to come. They are anchors in the sea of uncertainty.

My witnesses are culturally competent. They understand what it means to be black and a woman. They are immersed in what it means to be underfunded and questioned. They are able to fathom my pain because they’ve worn it many times before.

My best friend looks at her reflection, in the window that looks down on downtown Brooklyn, and she laughs, “We used to look up at these buildings and dream. Look at you, out here living the dream.”

It’s 3:53 pm.

It’s the day after we set up my office with all our Target finds. It’s the day after she read me in Target for filth. It’s a day after I’ve had a night to sleep on it, an amazing afternoon with my students, and a mad dash to my 5 pm to 9 pm.

She texts me, just as I’m ascending the steps of Borough Hall Station.